ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Timmins area school boards aim to save money with new transportation consortium

By Lydia Chubak

Published

Four school boards in northeastern Ontario that serve Timmins and area are partnering to create a new student transportation consortium.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.