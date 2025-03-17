ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Hwy. 17 traffic stop reveals thousands of cartons of unmarked cigarettes

By Dan Bertrand

Published

Thousands of cartons of unmarked cigarettes seized More than $120,000 worth of contraband cigarettes were seized by police in northwestern Ontario during a Highway 17 traffic stop.


















