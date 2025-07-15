ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

First Nations launch legal challenge against Ontario, federal bills 5 and C-5

By The Canadian Press

Published

Prime Minister Mark Carney is joined by members of his cabinet and caucus as he speaks at a news conference in the Foyer of the House of Commons in Ottawa, after Bill C-5 passed in the House, on Friday, June 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.