ADVERTISEMENT

Quebec Politics

Two-way race emerges in Quebec byelection with Conservatives hoping for first seat

By The Canadian Press

Published

Quebec Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime speaks at the legislature in Quebec City, Friday, June 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.