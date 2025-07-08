ADVERTISEMENT

Crime Beat

Canadian Armed Forces members planned to ‘forcibly take’ land in Quebec, RCMP say

By Rachel Lau and Joe Lofaro

Updated

Published

Playing null of undefined
‘Public safety was a priority’: RCMP Staff Sgt. Habel on anti-government militia investigation

‘Public safety was a priority’: RCMP Staff Sgt. Habel on anti-government militia investigation

CAF members facilitating terrorist activity ‘a wake-up call’: former RCMP investigator

CAF members facilitating terrorist activity ‘a wake-up call’: former RCMP investigator

Armed forces members accused of trying to start anti-government militia

Armed forces members accused of trying to start anti-government militia

Investigation into anti-government militia leaves ‘a lot of questions’: former CSIS analyst

Investigation into anti-government militia leaves ‘a lot of questions’: former CSIS analyst