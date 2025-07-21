ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Inmate charged with first-degree murder in death of serial killer Robert Pickton

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

An artist's sketch shows accused serial killer Robert Pickton taking notes during the second day of his trial in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, B.C., Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2006. (Jane Wolsack/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.