Icebreaker journey along St. Lawrence River sparks hopes for winter cruise industry

The international passenger cruise ship Le Commandant Charcot is shown in this undated handout photo. Ponant says that to their knowledge Le Commandant Charcot is the first international passenger cruise ship to venture onto the St. Lawrence River during the winter. The ship, which has a capacity of up to 245 passengers and 215 crew members, has previously sailed to Antarctica, but this winter it is embarking on a new route through the Quebec waterway. (Julien Fabro/The Canadian Press)