ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Gorilla Zwalani leaves Granby Zoo for breeding program in Toronto

By CTVNewsMontreal.ca Staff

Published

Zwalani had called Granby home for more than 20 years, but is headed to Toronto for a breeding program (photo: Alex Sauro / Noovo Info)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.