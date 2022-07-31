Winning U.S. lottery jackpot is lucky for some, tragic for others

Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters

A small explosive device carried by a makeshift drone blew up Sunday at the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet on the Crimean Peninsula, wounding six people and prompting the cancellation of ceremonies there honouring Russia's navy, authorities said.

A woman looks at a civilian's car shot at by Russian forces exhibited at Mykhailivs'ka Square along with damaged Russian military equipment as a symbol of Ukraine's resistance against the invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine on July 30, 2022. According to a plaque displayed by the National Museum of the Military History of Ukraine, the family was evacuating from Bucha when Russian troops opened fire on their convoy injuring two people. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years -- the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport -- and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88.

