Ticket bought in Illinois wins US$1.337B Mega Millions jackpot

A convenience store employee inserts a customer's Mega Millions playing slip into a lottery machine at a convenience store, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Richardson, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) A convenience store employee inserts a customer's Mega Millions playing slip into a lottery machine at a convenience store, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Richardson, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Someone in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a US$1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.

