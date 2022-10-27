Watch these dogs get treated to gourmet food at a California restaurant

These mouth-watering treats from a new fine dining San Francisco restaurant are all meant for its four-legged customers.

Dogue's US$75 "Bone appetite" menu features dishes like chicken skin waffles, filet mignon steak tartar with quail eggs and pastries all created with top ingredients.

Classically-trained chef Rahmi Massarweh says he consults a veterinarian to make sure the food he serves is safe and contributes to a dog's balanced diet.

Dogue claims to be the first in the world to offer a fine dining tasting menu for dogs.

The menu also include a mimosa and a treat for the owners willing to pamper their pup.

