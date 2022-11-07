Today's Powerball jackpot is expected to hit a record US$1.9 billion

The Powerball jackpot is expected to reach $1.9 billion for Monday's drawing. Credit: CNN The Powerball jackpot is expected to reach $1.9 billion for Monday's drawing. Credit: CNN

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia's Prigozhin admits interfering in U.S. elections

Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue doing so in future, the first such admission from a figure who has been formally implicated by Washington in efforts to influence American politics.

Three Canadians sentenced in global PPE fraud

Three Canadians have been sentenced for their participation in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud that involved acquiring personal protective equipment at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social