The first round-the-world passenger cruise took place 100 years ago. Here's what it was like on board
On March 30, 1923, exactly 100 years ago, the world's first continuous passenger cruise ship arrived back in New York City after completing a 130-day voyage.
This six-month trip was the first of its kind, paving the way for the world cruises of today, taking in destinations including Japan, Singapore, Egypt and India and traversing the Suez and Panama Canals. The voyage took place aboard the SS Laconia, a Cunard passenger liner chartered by the American Express Company for the occasion.
Among the Laconia's were two twentysomething sisters, Eleanor and Claudia Phelps. Eleanor and Claudia were brimming with excitement as the Laconia left port on Nov. 21, 1922, snapping photographs and jotting down observations in their respective diaries.
While Claudia worried that her journal-keeping would "die halfway to San Francisco" -- the Californian city being only the Laconia's second stop -- ultimately, she and Eleanor kept up their travel logs for the duration of the 130-day voyage.
As the Laconia circumnavigated the globe, Eleanor and Claudia, who were travelling with their mother, scribbled down observations, collected souvenirs and took photographs, pasting them in their leather-bound diaries.
Today, the Phelps sisters' Laconia collection, which includes their travel diaries, photographs, slides and film footage, is owned by the University of South Carolina's Moving Image Research Collections.
In the last page of her travel log, Eleanor tried to sum up the experience, but felt she could only come up short: "How can one come to a conclusion or express an opinion on the world as I saw it in 130 days?" she wrote.
NEW ERA OF TRAVEL
While the Laconia was built to accommodate some 2,200 passengers, American Express restricted passenger numbers on the 1922-23 world cruise to just 450. No traveller would be sleeping below deck in third class. There'd be no overcrowding. The aim was a luxurious experience, setting a new bar for travel for those with means.
The Phelps sisters hailed from a wealthy, South Carolina-based family who'd made their fortune from a mix of flour mills, fine china, railways and politics, according to Stephanie Wilds, Eleanor Phelps' granddaughter and Claudia Phelps' great niece.
"It's all blue blood money, old American aristocratic wealth," Wilds tells CNN Travel today.
While Wilds insists "it wasn't a lot of money, it was mostly prestige," the Phelps family had the funds to afford three tickets on the Laconia.
Wilds says Eleanor and Claudia's mother hoped her daughters might meet some eligible bachelors on board the ship -- she saw the voyage as her daughters "coming out" into society.
"My great grandmother was trying to introduce her daughters to proper suitors," says Wilds.
Much in the manner of cruises today, there was plenty of opportunity for mingling on board and plenty of spaces in which to do so. In her diary, Claudia describes the Laconia's "charming black oak smoking room and a very pretty dining room with beautifully sparkling glass and silver."
Eleanor writes of on-board leisure activities including lectures on the history and language of the Laconia's destinations, a "camera club" -- perfect for the Phelps sisters and their interest in photography -- as well as a costume ball and classical concerts.
Meanwhile, Claudia details on-board clay pigeon shooting, fencing classes and time spent working out in the on-board gym.
Claudia and Eleanor describe some interaction with other passengers, but it's not obvious that they were interested in meeting eligible suitors -- the primary focus of their diaries is the countries they visit, punctuated by descriptions of the ever-changing ocean sunsets and sunrises.
Eleanor's diary, which is available to view as part of the University of South Carolina's collection, includes newspaper cuttings -- a New York Times article entitled "Ship starts 'round world trip" -- passenger information handouts from American Express detailing the day's schedules, and memorabilia collected in ports, including stamps and bank notes.
CROSSING THE PANAMA CANAL
The Laconia didn't visit everywhere on Earth -- it didn't reach Australian waters, for example -- but it was a voyage unlike any that came before it.
In November 1923, the Laconia was the first ocean liner to traverse the Panama Canal, then just a decade old. Eleanor describes waking up "in the early morning mist" so as not to miss a moment of the crossing.
"The sky was all covered with soft clouds, tinted in light greys and violets, and out at sea the descent of rain in patches looked like gauzy veils of silver," she writes.
Eleanor's primary impression of the canal itself was "the beauty of it." She writes of "the cleanness and finish of the concrete work, the freshness of the green, the artistic effect of the planning and the evident thought for contour lines in the laying out of houses and streets."
In her diary, she pasted an information booklet, dated November 1922, which describes the Panama Canal's construction, and the distances saved by ships taking that route.
Other highlights include Claudia's description of her first glimpse of Mount Fuji, in Japan: "Its perfect cone, snow clad, glowing a soft gold through the haze. I can imagine no lovelier view than our first one and now know why the Japanese consider it sacred," she writes.
Often Eleanor and Claudia struggle for words. Eleanor says that her expectations of India's Taj Mahal were "high, but were so far exceeded that there are no words, no possible means of expression."
She concludes: "Nothing could possibly do it justice and so I shan't try."
At each port American Express offered the Laconia passengers guided excursions and tours, on site hotel stays and the chance to soak up local culture.
Claudia writes of Darjeeling, India: "We climbed through forests after going through a village, getting gorgeous views of the valleys bathed in silver light and with veils of silver brushing against the mountains. We reached the top just as dawn was breaking, had coffee and climbed the round observation tower to see the sun rise."
A 'TRAVEL LEGACY'
As wealthy Americans travelling in 1923, the Phelps sisters' observations are sometimes jarring to a modern reader, but granddaughter and great niece Stephanie Wilds argues that overall the sisters travelled with an "open-mind."
"I appreciate their curiosity and their tolerance. They just approached things with a very good humor, for the most part," she says. "I just think that's just kind of wonderful. I think that's how people ought to travel, curious, open minded, tolerant. That's how we ought to approach the world."
Growing up, Wilds was close to her great aunt Claudia, whom she says upheld that attitude throughout her life and myriad travels.
"She had a great sense of humor, and a fair amount of humanity -- and so she was not worrying about how comfortable she was or how well she was treated. She was really looking at the people," says Wilds.
As a child, Wilds was enthralled by stories Claudia shared of the Laconia voyage.
"She remembered many little, tiny details of children playing, and snake charmers, and she loved animals, so she told us all about riding camels and riding elephants. That's what she got out of it, she loved the cultural experience."
But although Wilds recalls hearing these stories when she was a child, and marveling over the glass slides on display in Claudia's house, it was only when her great aunt passed away in the 1980s and Wilds inherited Claudia and Eleanor's Laconia memorabilia that she fully appreciated her heritage.
Wilds particularly loves their photographs and slides -- she isn't sure how the Phelps sister came to be keen photographers, but she also has an early "selfie" of her great aunt, taken with a box camera when she was around 16.
Looking through the photos and diaries as an adult, Wilds is also better able to consider the interesting juncture at which the Laconia's 1922-1923 voyage took place.
The cruise came just a few years after the world and its borders were disrupted by the First World War. The Laconia seemed to usher in a new era -- that winter, several other passenger liners followed the Laconia on subsequent world voyages.
But this was also a fleeting moment in time. Less than 20 years later, the Second World War ground passenger cruise travel to a halt. The SS Laconia was requisitioned for the U.S. war effort and was sunk off the coast of western Africa in 1942.
While cruise travel recommenced post-war, Wilds sees the Laconia's 1922-1923 voyage as a specific moment in history.
"It was the roaring 20s," she says. "It was that wonderful window."
Wilds says the Phelps sisters left her family a "travel legacy." She looks back fondly on a childhood trip with her great aunt Claudia around the Mediterranean. And Wilds also experimented with cruise travel, including crossing the Atlantic on the Queen Elizabeth II cruise ship.
"My brother lives in Japan. We've all travelled around the world. My mother has been to Indonesia probably half a dozen times," adds Wilds.
Today, when she talks about her family's time on the Laconia, Wilds says she gets mixed reactions. Some people are fascinated by an insight into travel 100 years ago, others see the diaries and photographs as unfortunate remnants of a time when travel was mostly confined to wealthy White travellers.
"It gets into sort of a class thing," says Wilds.
But Wilds thinks Eleanor and Claudia's travel diaries and photographs offer a fascinating insight into travel in years gone by. She was excited to donate the documents to the University of South Carolina some years ago.
"I'm always pleased that they were on the Laconia and that they had that experience and that they were able to share that legacy. And here 100 years later, we're still talking about it. I think that's pretty marvelous," she says.
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE NOW | 'Nova Scotians' sense of safety was rocked': RCMP failures dominate inquiry's final report into 2020 mass shooting
A long list of failures by Nova Scotia RCMP leadership and policing systems dominate the final report into Nova Scotia's April 2020 mass shooting.
BREAKING | RCMP needs to be overhauled, start admitting mistakes: N.S. shooting inquiry report
The commission examining Canada’s worst mass shooting says the RCMP needs to be reviewed, restructured, and start admitting to its mistakes.
BREAKING | Lessons learned: Sweeping changes recommended in final report into N.S. mass shooting
Two-and-a-half years after it was established, Nova Scotia’s Mass Casualty Commission has recommended sweeping changes to everything from gun control to mental health services, although there’s no guarantee any will ever be implemented.
TREND LINE | Poilievre surpasses Trudeau when it comes to preferred prime minister: Nanos
The federal Liberals are trending downward on three key measures while Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has surpassed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when it comes to the question of who Canadians would prefer now as their prime minister, according to Nanos Research.
opinion | This is how much debt is normal for your age
Have you ever stopped to wonder how much debt is typical for your age?
Seven lives lost: The victims of the Old Montreal fire
It's been two weeks since a major fire ripped through a heritage building in the heart of Old Montreal, killing seven people and forever altering the lives of families across the globe. For the families of those who died, the grieving process is only starting.
'Leave this with me': Alberta premier heard on call with COVID-19 protester
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, in a leaked cellphone call, commiserated with a COVID-19 protester about his trial while divulging to him there was an internal dispute over how Crown prosecutors were handling COVID-19 cases.
WATCH | Drone video shows swimmers 'harassing' pod of dolphins in Hawaii; investigation opened
U.S. authorities are investigating a group of people swimming toward a pod of spinner dolphins off Hawaii's Big Island. The department alleges that the swimmers were 'harassing the pod' as the dolphins were swimming away.
'I started breaking down:' Friends remember 15-year-old Calgary homicide victim
A 15-year-old girl shot to death in the community of Martindale early Tuesday morning, has now been identified by friends and police as Sarah Alexis Jorquera.
Canada
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | 'Nova Scotians' sense of safety was rocked': RCMP failures dominate inquiry's final report into 2020 mass shooting
A long list of failures by Nova Scotia RCMP leadership and policing systems dominate the final report into Nova Scotia's April 2020 mass shooting.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Lessons learned: Sweeping changes recommended in final report into N.S. mass shooting
Two-and-a-half years after it was established, Nova Scotia’s Mass Casualty Commission has recommended sweeping changes to everything from gun control to mental health services, although there’s no guarantee any will ever be implemented.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCMP needs to be overhauled, start admitting mistakes: N.S. shooting inquiry report
The commission examining Canada’s worst mass shooting says the RCMP needs to be reviewed, restructured, and start admitting to its mistakes.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ex-priest, 93, acquitted of assaulting girl at Manitoba residential school decades ago
A Winnipeg judge has acquitted a now-retired 93-year-old priest of assault after a residential school survivor accused him of forcing himself on her more than 50 years ago.
-
B.C. parents win battle to put son's Indigenous name on his birth certificate
After 13 months of fighting, the parents of a Campbell River, B.C., boy have received a birth certificate that accurately reflects the spelling of his name.
-
'I started breaking down:' Friends remember 15-year-old Calgary homicide victim
A 15-year-old girl shot to death in the community of Martindale early Tuesday morning, has now been identified by friends and police as Sarah Alexis Jorquera.
World
-
Bolsonaro returns to Brazil after 3-month stint in Florida
Former President Jair Bolsonaro arrived back in Brazil on Thursday after a three-month stay in Florida, seeking a new role on the political scene as authorities in the capital braced for the far-right populist's return.
-
Takeaways from AP's interview with Ukraine's Zelenskyy
A team of journalists from The Associated Press spent two days travelling by train with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he visited the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia. Here are some takeaways from an interview with Zelenskyy.
-
King Charles III addresses German parliament, meets Scholz
King Charles III became the first monarch to address Germany's parliament, the Bundestag, on Thursday as part of a high-profile visit by the U.K. head of state aimed at bolstering ties between the two European powers.
-
Fiery train derailment in Minnesota prompts evacuations
A train hauling ethanol and corn syrup derailed and caught fire in Minnesota early Thursday and nearby residents were ordered to evacuate their homes, authorities said.
-
Responding to Indigenous, Vatican rejects Discovery Doctrine
The Vatican on Thursday responded to Indigenous demands and formally repudiated the 'Doctrine of Discovery,' the theories backed by 15th-century 'papal bulls' that legitimized the colonial-era seizure of Native lands and form the basis of some property law today.
-
Philippine ferry fire kills 31 people; at least 7 missing
A fire broke out on a ferry in the southern Philippines and raged overnight for eight hours, killing at least 31 of the approximately 250 passengers and crew, officials said Thursday.
Politics
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | 'Nova Scotians' sense of safety was rocked': RCMP failures dominate inquiry's final report into 2020 mass shooting
A long list of failures by Nova Scotia RCMP leadership and policing systems dominate the final report into Nova Scotia's April 2020 mass shooting.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Poilievre surpasses Trudeau when it comes to preferred prime minister: Nanos
The federal Liberals are trending downward on three key measures while Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has surpassed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when it comes to the question of who Canadians would prefer now as their prime minister, according to Nanos Research.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Lessons learned: Sweeping changes recommended in final report into N.S. mass shooting
Two-and-a-half years after it was established, Nova Scotia’s Mass Casualty Commission has recommended sweeping changes to everything from gun control to mental health services, although there’s no guarantee any will ever be implemented.
Health
-
'It's going to take the community': Yukon faces Canada's worst toxic drug death rate
When the doors close at night at the administration office at Yukon's Carcross Tagish First Nation, a van hits the road and drives through the communities to offer naloxone to reverse overdoses, drug testing kits, food and even a friendly face to help those struggling because of the opioid crisis.
-
Clock ticks on Liberal-NDP deal as budget omits pharmacare bill promised in 2023
One of the Liberals' outstanding promises for 2023 in their deal with the NDP was conspicuously absent from the federal budget.
-
Ontario government and doctors reach last-minute deal in effort to save virtual ERs
Ontario has granted a three-month funding extension for doctors to provide care through virtual emergency departments, The Canadian Press has learned.
Sci-Tech
-
Astronomers discover ultramassive black hole using new technique
An ultramassive black hole, understood to be one of the largest ever detected, has been discovered by astronomers using a new technique.
-
Could Usain Bolt outrun a 900-pound dinosaur? Physics professor poses the question
A new academic paper pits legendary sprinter Usain Bolt against a 900-pound dinosaur to see who could run a 100-metre distance the fastest.
-
Elon Musk and scientists call for halt to AI race sparked by ChatGPT
A group of prominent computer scientists and other tech industry notables such as Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak are calling for a 6-month pause to consider AI's risks on society.
Entertainment
-
Gwyneth Paltrow's ski collision trial spawns memes, intrigue
When two skiers collided on a beginner run at an upscale Utah ski resort in 2016, no one could foresee that seven years later, the crash would become the subject of a closely watched celebrity trial.
-
Actress Melissa Joan Hart describes helping children flee campus after Nashville school shooting
Actress Melissa Joan Hart says she was near Nashville's Covenant School soon after Monday's deadly shooting of six people, including three children, and helped some students get away from the scene.
-
Jeremy Renner talks tragedy and triumph with Diane Sawyer
Jeremy Renner has sat down for his first interview since the New Year's Day accident that could have killed him.
Business
-
EU chief urges caution in tech trade with China
The European Union must be prepared to develop measures to protect trade and investment that China might exploit for its own security and military purposes, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned on Thursday.
-
China's No. 2 leader says economy improved in March
China's new No. 2 leader said Thursday its economic recovery improved in March and tried to reassure foreign companies the country is committed to opening to the world.
-
Constellation Software reports US$152M Q4 profit, acquisitions help lift revenue
Constellation Software Inc. has reported a fourth-quarter profit of US$152 million, up from $124 million a year earlier, as acquisitions helped its revenue grow.
Lifestyle
-
The first round-the-world passenger cruise took place 100 years ago. Here's what it was like on board
On March 30, 1923, exactly 100 years ago, the world's first continuous passenger cruise ship arrived back in New York City after completing a 130-day voyage.
-
Incredible photos show northern lights dancing across much of Canada
Sky-gazers and shutterbugs across much of Canada were treated to a spectacular display of northern lights Thursday night and into Friday morning.
-
Meet the Ontario stats prof who claims he can’t stop beating Roll Up To Win
A statistics professor at the University of Waterloo discusses how he continues to beat the Roll Up To Win contest at Tim Hortons.
Sports
-
Pickleball Slam: Roddick, Agassi, McEnroe, Chang take swings
Some of the biggest names in mens' tennis are participating in the Pickleball Slam -- the latest in a series of attempts to draw eyeballs to a sport taking over courts in neighbourhoods all over while still finding its footing on television.
-
Former Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius, who shot girlfriend, eligible for parole
Former Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius has applied for parole and is expected to attend a hearing on Friday that will decide if he can be released from prison 10 years after killing girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp by shooting her multiple times through a toilet door in his home.
-
Canadian tennis star Andreescu out with torn ankle ligaments
Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says she sustained two torn ligaments in her left ankle in a recent match at the Miami Open.
Autos
-
The Lamborghini Revuelto is a 1,001 horsepower hybrid supercar flagship
Closing out a half century of purely gasoline-powered V12 cars going back to the brand's earliest models, Luxury Italian sports car designer Lamborghini has unveiled its first supercar with a charging port.
-
Alonso seeks 33rd Formula 1 win after 100 podium finishes
After claiming his 100th podium in Saudi Arabia in confusing and controversial circumstances, Fernando Alonso is looking for a better result at Sunday's Australian Grand Prix than his two third-place finishes so far this Formula One season.
-
U.S. opens investigation into Tesla seat belts coming loose
U.S. highway safety regulators have opened yet another investigation into problems with Teslas, this time tied to complaints that the seat belts may not hold people in a crash.