The 100 most romantic restaurants for 2023, according OpenTable

As the most romantic day of the year approaches, Canada's 100 most romantic restaurants for 2023 have been revealed for those who might consider booking a table for Valentine's Day dinner.

The list, curated by online reservation company OpenTable, features restaurants from Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, and was put together by analyzing more than one million dinner reviews.

"Our survey revealed it's as important to be your best self with your date as it is with the restaurant team taking care of you," said Matt Davis, Country Director, OpenTable Canada. "We want to inspire Canadians to pack their charm along with their passion for romance and dining out this Valentine's Day."

According to OpenTable, Ontario is home to the most number of restaurants on the list with 46 establishments, followed by British Columbia (20), Alberta (16), Quebec (14) and Atlantic Canada (4).

Seventy-two per cent of those celebrating Valentine's Day plan to spend over $41 per person, according to OpenTable. But most Canadians (two-thirds) are comfortable splitting the bill.

The most popular types of restaurants were Italian (25 per cent), Steakhouses (16 per cent) and contemporary Canadian cuisine (14 per cent).

Here are the most romantic restaurants in Canada for 2023, listed in alphabetical order, according to OpenTable:

40 Westt Steakhouse - Montreal, Que.

Alessa Trattoria - Magog, Que.

Alloy - Calgary, Alta.

Alpina Restaurant at Villa Eyrie Resort - Malahat, B.C.

Alvin's Jazz Club - Calgary, Alta.

ATLAS Steak + Fish - Cascades Casino Langley - Langley, B.C.

Auberge du Pommier - Toronto, Ont.

Bar George - Montreal, Que.

Bar Isabel - Toronto, Ont.

Biff's Bistro - Toronto, Ont.

BLOCK ONE Restaurant at 50th Parallel Winery - Lake Country, B.C.

Blu Ristorante - Toronto, Ont.

Bolero - Calgary, Alta.

Bonaparte - Montreal, Que

Bonterra Trattoria - Calgary, Alta.

Botanist - Vancouver, B.C.

The Butchart Gardens - The Dining Room - Brentwood Bay, B.C.

Cafe Amore - St. Catharines - St. Catharines, Ont.

Café Lunette - Halifax, N.S.

Canoe Restaurant and Bar - Toronto, Ont.

Cantina Gia - Ottawa, Ont.

Carisma - Toronto, Ont.

CattleBaron Steakhouse & Bar - South - Calgary, Alta.

Chairman’s Steakhouse - Calgary, Alta.

Charcoal Steak House - Kitchener, Ont.

Chez Leveque - Montreal, Que.

Crossroads Restaurant - Rosseau, Ont.

Cucci Ristorante - Oakville, Ont.

Damas - Montreal, Que.

Dolcetto - London, Ont.

Don Alfonso 1890 - Toronto, Ont.

The Drawing Room - The Prince of Wales Hotel - Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Drift - Halifax, N.S.

Elora Mill Restaurant - Elora, Ont.

Finn's Seafood, Chops and Cocktails - Victoria, B.C.

The Five Fishermen - Halifax, N.S.

Gatto Matto - Laval, Que.

Gibbys - Old Montreal - Montreal, Que.

Glo Restaurant + Lounge - Victoria, B.C.

Golf's Steak House & Seafood - Kitchener, Ont.

The Good Earth Vineyard And Winery - Beamsville, Ont.

Greystones - Orangeville, Ont.

Hart House Restaurant - Burnaby, B.C.

Haven Kitchen + Bar - Langley, B.C.

Heartland Cafe - Okotoks, Alta.

Helena - Montreal, Que.

Home Block at CedarCreek Estate Winery - Kelowna, B.C.

Hoogan & Beaufort - Montreal, Que.

Hy's Steakhouse Vancouver - Vancouver, B.C.

Italian by Night - Saint John, N.B.

Italian Farmhouse Restaurant & Bar - Bragg Creek, Alta.

Joe Fortes Whistler - Whistler, B.C.

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar - Peterborough - Peterborough, Ont.

Kissa Tanto - Vancouver, B.C.

Kitchen76 at Two Sisters Vineyards - Niagara-on-the-lake, Ont.

La Fabrique - Montreal, Que.

La Vecchia - Marine Parade - Toronto, Ont.

Lake House Restaurant - Vineland, Ont.

Lapinou - Toronto, Ont.

Le Sélect Bistro - Toronto, Ont.

LIFT Bar Grill View - Vancouver, B.C.

Locale King City - King City, Ont.

LOUIX LOUIS - Toronto, Ont.

Lupo Restaurant & Vinoteca - Vancouver, B.C.

Maison Boulud - Montreal, Que.

Maison Selby - Toronto, Ont.

MAJOR TOM - Calgary, Alta.

Miradoro at Tinhorn Creek Winery - Oliver, B.C.

Modavie - Montreal, Que.

MODERN STEAK - Southport Rd - Calgary, Alta.

Neros Steakhouse - Caesars Windsor - Windsor, Ont.

Osteria Savio Volpe - Vancouver, B.C.

Puddicombe House - New Hamburg, Ont.

Raven Bistro - Edmonton, Alta.

REIGN - Toronto, Ont.

Remingtons of Niagara - Niagara Falls, Ont.

Restaurant Toque! - Montreal, Que.

River Café - Calgary, Alta.

Riviera - Ottawa, Ont.

The Royal Hotel - Prince Edward, Ont.

Ruth's Chris Steak House - Markham - Markham, Ont.

Sabor Restaurant - Edmonton, Alta.

Scaramouche Restaurant - Toronto, Ont.

Sky Bistro, Mountain Top Dining @ Banff Gondola - Banff, Alta.

Sole Restaurant - Waterloo, Ont.

Spencer's at the Waterfront - Burlington, Ont.

St. Germain's - Casino Rama Resort - Rama, Ont.

Stillwaters Plate and Pour - Paris, Ont.

The Sultan's Tent - Toronto, Ont.

Table Rock House Restaurant - Niagara Falls, Ont.

Tea at The Empress - Victoria, B.C.

Teatro Restaurant - Calgary, Alta.

Trattoria Timone - Oakville, Ont.

Treadwell Farm-to-Table Cuisine- Niagara on the lake - Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Uccellino - Edmonton, Alta.

Valley Restaurant - St. Catharines, Ont.

Via Allegro Ristorante - Toronto, Ont.

Vineland Estates Winery Restaurant - Vineland, Ont.

Vista 18 Restaurant + Lounge - Victoria, B.C.

Zambri's - Victoria, B.C.

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.