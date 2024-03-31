Lifestyle

    • Powerball jackpot jumps to US$975 million after another drawing without a big winner

    FILE - A customer purchases five Powerball tickets at a lottery agent, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Haverhill, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) FILE - A customer purchases five Powerball tickets at a lottery agent, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Haverhill, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
    Share

    The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated US$975 million after no one matched the six numbers drawn Saturday night, continuing a nearly three-month stretch without a big winner.

    The winning numbers drawn were: 12, 13, 33, 50, 52 and the red Powerball 23.

    No one has won Powerball's top prize since New Year's Day when a ticket in Michigan hit for $842.4 million, bringing the number of consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner to 38. That winless streak nears the record of 41 consecutive drawings, set twice in 2022 and 2021.

    The US$975 million prize is for a sole winner who chooses an annuity paid over 30 years. A winner opting for cash would be paid US$471.7 million. The prizes would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

     As the prizes grow, the drawings attract more ticket sales and the jackpots subsequently become harder to hit. The game's long odds for Saturday's drawing were 1 in 292.2 million.

    Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    N.B. man wins $64 million from Lotto 6/49

    A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News