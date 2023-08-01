Man Booker Prize long list features 4 Irish writers, 4 debut novelists
Author Sebastian Barry, who has received four previous nominations for the Man Booker Prize and twice been short-listed for it, was one of four Irish writers to make the long list Tuesday for the prestigious award.
Barry is up this year for his novel "Old God's Time," about a retired police detective who gets dragged back into a cold case investigation of a murdered priest suspected of sexually abusing children.
Twelve other writers, including four debut novelists and two prior Man Booker nominees, are up for the 50,000 pound ($64,000) prize. The authors are from seven different countries on four continents.
"All 13 novels cast new light on what it means to exist in our time, and they do so in original and thrilling ways," said Esi Edugyan, chair of the judges. "Their range is vast, both in subject and form: they shocked us, made us laugh, filled us with anguish, but above all they stayed with us."
The award recognizes the best in long fiction published in the U.K. and Ireland between Oct. 1, 2022 and Sept. 30, 2023. The nominees were chosen from 163 books submitted by publishers.
The winner is set to be announced Nov. 26 after the list is pared down to six finalists next month.
Malaysian writer Tan Twan Eng received his third long-list nomination, this time for "The House of Doors," a book of historical fiction drawn from the life of Somerset Maugham.
Paul Murray, another Irish writer, was nominated for "The Bee Sting," a tragicomic family saga. It is his second nomination.
Viktoria Lloyd-Barlow's debut novel, "All The Little Bird-Hearts," is about a rule-bound mother whose carefully ordered life is upended when a charming couple moves next door with darker designs on her 16-year-old daughter. Like her protagonist, Lloyd-Barlow is autistic.
'We can have a conversation': Singh challenges man yelling expletives out his car window
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was quick to clap back at a drive-by heckler on Tuesday, inviting the man to "have a conversation" with him instead of shouting expletives out of his car window.
Military COVID-19 vaccine policy 'unconstitutional': non-binding decision by Canadian tribunal
The non-binding decision made by a Canadian military tribunal could result in a flood of new lawsuits against the federal government and reopen a divisive debate over vaccine mandates, a legal expert says.
Man gets 40 years for prison escape bid months before expected release date from 7-year sentence
A Mississippi man was sentenced Monday to 40 years in state prison for breaking out of a correctional facility and holding two people at gunpoint last year, just months before he was to have completed a seven-year sentence.
'Do not panic buy': Here's what India's rice ban means for Canada
A sweeping ban from India on rice exports prompted panic buying across Canada. While shortages have been noted at some grocery stores, experts say stockpiling is unnecessary.
Justice minister takes new oath after wording prompted by SNC-Lavalin affair left out
The new federal justice minister and attorney general is slated to swear a fresh oath today because the one he recited last week left out wording ushered in following the SNC-Lavalin affair.
Canada opens Express Entry immigration program to trades workers
A third round of candidates has been invited to apply for Canada's Express Entry immigration program to help with a shortage of skilled trades workers.
Hundreds of vehicles recalled in Canada, U.S. after 400 people injured
General Motors is recalling nearly 900 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada with Takata airbag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel in a crash. The recall covers certain Chevrolet Camaro, Sonic and Volt vehicles as well as the Buick Verano, all from the 2013 model year.
Winnipeg's Oppenheimer: The man responsible for the core of the atomic bomb
The new movie Oppenheimer has been bringing people to the theatres and taking them back in time looking at the creation of the atomic bomb, but a Winnipegger who was part of the project still remains in the shadows.
Judi Dench says she can't see on movie sets anymore
Oscar-winning actor Judi Dench says that a degenerative eye condition has left her unable to read scripts or see on set.
