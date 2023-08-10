How to prepare your kids for a sleep routine as they return to school
As the start of the school year approaches and store shelves are filled with book bags and notebooks, one parenting expert says school supplies aren't the only thing parents should prepare for come September.
A healthy sleep routine could make all the difference in a child's academic and overall well-being, studies have shown, but it can be tricky to set a new sleeping schedule for an excited child that's grown accustomed to playing outdoors all summer long.
Caron Irwin, parenting expert and founder of Roo Family, a consulting service for parents and caregivers, says creating a bedtime routine can not only help set up a child for success throughout the school year, but also for their future so they can develop health habits at a young age.
"Often in the summertime, bedtime routines kind of go by the wayside because every evening might be different depending on what's going on, but a really great strategy is to start to re-establish or create that bedtime routine," Irwin told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview on Thursday.
Here are some tips to create an effective bedtime routine.
WITH GUIDANCE, LET THEM LEAD
Imposing a new routine after a three-month period of non-stop summer fun can cause a stir in the household, but involving children in the creation of their bedtime routine can help smooth over a power imbalance, Irwin explains.
"It can be really valuable to communicate the bedtime routine in an age appropriate way," she said.
Sitting down to communicate with your child about why they need to start going to sleep earlier and asking what would help them achieve this can allow a child to feel empowered to make their own decisions, Irwin said.
Depending on the age of the child, she recommends using different strategies like a simple discussion for a pre-teen or teenager, or using pictures with a younger child to map out what they need to do before going to bed like brushing their teeth or changing into their pyjamas.
"Getting their input is really important because not only does that provide a preview in preparing them for this change, but it also empowers them because they'll be involved in making some of the suggestions of the plan," she said.
INCORPORATING SOOTHING ACTIVITIES
As for the actual bedtime routine, Irwin recommends incorporating soothing activities to help prepare children for bed.
Some pre-bed rituals that can help include reading a book together before bed, meditation, or deciding on a cut-off time for the use of phones, tablets or any gadget with a screen before bed.
One tip Irwin has for helping children settle down before bed is playing calming music around them as they take a bath or brush their teeth. This will get them mentally prepared that it's time to rest and help them relax.
"Playing the same soothing playlist of music as they're going through what I call like the jobs of the bedtime routine', like the bath, pyjamas, brushing their teeth, because that helps cue their body for what's to come and help settle them as they're going through those steps," she said.
STARTING A ROUTINE GRADUALLY
Most parents struggle with getting their kids accustomed to a new schedule during the first week of school, but going through a "dress rehearsal" of their new routine can help with a smoother transition, Irwin explains.
The best way to get children accustomed to their new sleeping schedule is to gradually change the time they sleep each night to an earlier time in the weeks leading up to school starting, which will help them ease into their routine, she noted.
For example, if you want your child to be in bed by 8 p.m. but they're currently going to bed at 9 p.m., you can try to slowly shift that bedtime` earlier by increments of 15 minutes each night.
"Maybe the first night they're going to bed at 9:30 p.m., then you shift it to 91:5 p.m.; that's also a really helpful tip to get kids sort of back on track with a more reasonable bedtime," Irwin said.
Ultimately, Irwin recommends including children in every step of creating or re-establishing their bedtime routine to help them co-operate and gain a sense of independence simultaneously.
"We need to still be involved, but finding ways to include our child and let them have the opportunity to be a leader under our guidance really helps us have success," she said.
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa sees 50-75 mm of rain in 90 minutes, flooding roads and properties
The city of Ottawa received 77 mm of rain on Thursday, flooding roads and properties across the city. All weather warnings and watches ended for Ottawa and Gatineau just after 5 p.m.
Canada's largest unclaimed lottery ticket officially declared
A life-changing lottery ticket has officially been declared unclaimed.
Audit finds 800 items missing from Canadian history museum, no plan to deal with it
An investigation by Canada's auditor general found the Canadian Museum of History's conservation system is putting its collections at risk.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and family heading to B.C. on vacation this week
Justin Trudeau and his family are vacationing in British Columbia for just over a week, the Prime Minister's Office says.
WATCH | Video shows driver's tense drive as he flees wildfire in Maui
Incredible video from Hawaii shows the point of view from a driver fleeing from raging wildfires in Lahaina – the former capital of Hawaii and a popular tourist destination.
Canada issues advisory against non-essential travel to Maui due to wildfires
Due to rapidly-spreading wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, Global Affairs Canada has issued an advisory against non-essential travel to the island.
Air Canada ranks last in on-time performance among 10 biggest North American airlines
A new report says Air Canada ranked last in on-time performance among the 10 largest airlines in North America, as some carriers north of the border struggle to find their post-pandemic footing despite much better outcomes than the travel chaos of 2022.
How to prepare your kids for a sleep routine as they return to school
As the start of the school year approaches, here are some tips to help get your children’s sleeping schedule back on track after the summer break.
'Death cap' mushrooms at centre of Australian triple homicide case also found in Canada
The deadly mushroom at the centre of a triple homicide investigation in Australia can also be found in Canada.
Canada
-
Audit finds 800 items missing from Canadian history museum, no plan to deal with it
An investigation by Canada's auditor general found the Canadian Museum of History's conservation system is putting its collections at risk.
-
Travelling to Maui? Here’s how to navigate travel insurance
At a time when regions around the world are experiencing extreme weather events, travel insurance is one way to stay protected both medically and financially
-
Suspected infant graves found near former Sask. residential school
A preliminary search of a former residential school site in Saskatchewan has uncovered 83 possible unmarked graves, including 12 potential infant grave sites.
-
WATCH NOW
WATCH NOW | Here's a look at the scenes from the flash flooding in Ottawa
Environment Canada says Ottawa received 50 to 75 mm of rain in a 90-minute period on Thursday, flooding roads and properties during the severe storm.
-
Ottawa sees 50-75 mm of rain in 90 minutes, flooding roads and properties
The city of Ottawa received 77 mm of rain on Thursday, flooding roads and properties across the city. All weather warnings and watches ended for Ottawa and Gatineau just after 5 p.m.
-
Canada issues advisory against non-essential travel to Maui due to wildfires
Due to rapidly-spreading wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, Global Affairs Canada has issued an advisory against non-essential travel to the island.
World
-
Biden will ask Congress for $13B to support Ukraine, $12B for disaster fund, an AP source says
President Joe Biden on Thursday will ask Congress to provide more than $13 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine, another massive infusion of cash as the Russian invasion wears on and Ukraine pushes a counteroffensive against the Kremlin's deeply entrenched forces, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
-
Trump valet pleads not guilty in classified documents case; property manager's arraignment postponed
Donald Trump's valet, Walt Nauta, appeared before a judge on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to conspiring with the former president to obstruct the investigation into his possession of classified documents at his Florida estate.
-
Virgin Galactic's first space tourists finally soar, an Olympian and a mother-daughter duo
Virgin Galactic rocketed to the edge of space with its first tourists Thursday, a former British Olympian who bought his ticket 18 years ago and a mother-daughter duo from the Caribbean.
-
U.S., U.K. and Canada sanction Lebanon's former central bank governor over corruption allegations
The United States, United Kingdom, and Canada slapped sanctions Thursday on Lebanon's embattled former central bank governor and a handful of close relatives and associates over allegations of corruption, the U.S. Treasury Department said.
-
Iran transfers 5 Iranian-American prisoners to house arrest in step toward deal for ultimate release
Iran has transferred five Iranian-Americans from prison to house arrest, U.S. officials said Thursday. The move comes after Tehran has spent months suggesting a prisoner swap with Washington in exchange for billions of dollars frozen in South Korea.
-
Prosecutors seek Jan. 2 trial date for Donald Trump in his 2020 election conspiracy case
Prosecutors with special counsel Jack Smith's team asked a judge on Thursday to set a Jan. 2 trial date for former President Donald Trump in the case charging him with plotting to overturn his 2020 election loss.
Politics
-
Former Conservative senator, longtime politico Hugh Segal dead at 72
Former Tory senator and longtime Progressive-Conservative political staffer Hugh Segal died Wednesday at the age of 72. Graham Fox, a managing principal at the Navigator consulting firm, confirmed the news this morning.
-
No joke: Satirical websites get caught up in Meta's quest to block news in Canada
Meta is in the process of removing all news from its Facebook and Instagram platforms in Canada in response to a new law that would force the company to compensate media outlets for content that is shared or otherwise repurposed on their platforms, and satirical sites are getting caught up in the process.
-
Federal government releases new draft regulations on clean electricity
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault released draft regulations Thursday that are designed to clean Canada's electricity grid in an affordable way by 2035.
Health
-
WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'
The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified the EG.5 coronavirus strain circulating in the United States and China as a 'variant of interest' but said it did not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants.
-
Hospital can remove B.C. senior from life support against daughters' wishes, judge rules
A B.C. Supreme Court justice has given medical staff at a downtown Vancouver hospital permission to remove a 65-year-old man from life support, against the wishes of his two daughters.
-
Amid suspected overdose deaths in N.L., advocates call for more access to naloxone
Harm-reduction advocates say an antidote to opioid overdoses should be more widely available across Newfoundland and Labrador.
Sci-Tech
-
Zoom says it will not use audio, video or chat content to train AI without customer consent
Zoom has updated its terms of service to clarify it will not use customer data to train its AI unless a person consents.
-
Paper exams, chatbot bans: Colleges seek to 'ChatGPT-proof' assignments
Practically overnight, ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots have become the go-to source for cheating in college.
-
NYC museum's Concorde supersonic jet takes barge ride to Brooklyn for restoration
The Concorde supersonic jet that has been parked along Manhattan's west side since retiring from commercial air travel took a slow boat to Brooklyn on Wednesday for a facelift that will take several months.
Entertainment
-
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
Robbie Robertson, The Band's lead guitarist and songwriter who in such classics as 'The Weight,' 'Up on Cripple Creek' and 'The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down' mined and helped reshape American music, has died at 80.
-
Taylor Swift reveals ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ as her next drop, with ‘insane’ vault tracks
Taylor Swift capped off her sixth and final 'Eras Tour' concert at Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium on Wednesday with a big announcement that Swifties had been speculating about for weeks.
-
Six Nations remembers Canadian music icon Robbie Robertson
Six Nations of the Grand River is remembering Canadian music icon and The Band lead guitarist and songwriter Robbie Robertson.
Business
-
Virgin Galactic's first space tourists finally soar, an Olympian and a mother-daughter duo
Virgin Galactic rocketed to the edge of space with its first tourists Thursday, a former British Olympian who bought his ticket 18 years ago and a mother-daughter duo from the Caribbean.
-
U.S., U.K. and Canada sanction Lebanon's former central bank governor over corruption allegations
The United States, United Kingdom, and Canada slapped sanctions Thursday on Lebanon's embattled former central bank governor and a handful of close relatives and associates over allegations of corruption, the U.S. Treasury Department said.
-
Air Canada ranks last in on-time performance among 10 biggest North American airlines
A new report says Air Canada ranked last in on-time performance among the 10 largest airlines in North America, as some carriers north of the border struggle to find their post-pandemic footing despite much better outcomes than the travel chaos of 2022.
Lifestyle
-
Travelling to Maui? Here’s how to navigate travel insurance
At a time when regions around the world are experiencing extreme weather events, travel insurance is one way to stay protected both medically and financially
-
They plan destination weddings for the rich and famous. Here are their secrets
Engaged actors, sports stars and tech billionaires don’t spend their evenings on Google, searching for the perfect location. They enlist the world’s top destination wedding planners.
-
Canada's largest unclaimed lottery ticket officially declared
A life-changing lottery ticket has officially been declared unclaimed.
Sports
-
7 arrested as authorities fear Greece may be targeted by violent soccer supporters' gangs
Police in northern Greece on Thursday detained seven Romanian men carrying knives and protective gear, amid concerns that a deadly soccer-related attack this week could attract more groups of violent supporters from around Europe.
-
As Lauren James awaits decision on possible ban at Women's World Cup, England focuses on Colombia
While Lauren James awaits a decision on whether she will be able to play again at the Women's World Cup, her England teammates are focusing on their upcoming quarterfinal against Colombia.
-
France coach sends a spoiler alert ahead of the Women's World Cup quarterfinal against Australia
Spoiler alert. Herve Renard's French lineup knows what the atmosphere and the tension is like playing a Women's World Cup quarterfinal on home soil, and is projecting that onto Australia's Matildas.
Autos
-
Unifor, Detroit Three to kick off contract talks with official handshakes
Unifor and the Detroit Three automakers are set to kick off talks today for the next three-year contracts for autoworkers.
-
Profit at Japan's Honda doubles on healthy global auto and motorcycle sales
Honda reported Wednesday that its April-June profit more than doubled on healthy sales of its motorcycles and cars, as the Japanese company also received a perk from favourable exchange rates.
-
Daimler Truck finance chief Jochen Goetz, credited with its spinoff from Mercedes-Benz maker, dies
Jochen Goetz, the chief financial officer of Daimler Truck and credited with its successful spinoff from the automotive giant that makes the Mercedes-Benz, has died, the company said Sunday. He was 52.