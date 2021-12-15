Advertisement
Friday's Lotto Max jackpot hits record-tying $70 million
Published Wednesday, December 15, 2021 2:19PM EST
A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The upcoming Lotto Max grand prize on Friday has grown to an estimated $70 million, with 11 Maxmillions prizes up for grabs as well.
The $70-million jackpot is tied for the largest single in the lottery's history, although there have been higher total prize pools in the past due to a greater number of $1-million Maxmillion prizes.
There was no winning ticket sold for Tuesday’s $65-million Lotto Max jackpot, but there was a winning match for one of eight Maxmillions prizes, giving a Quebec ticket-holder $1 million.
Players must be of legal age to purchase tickets.