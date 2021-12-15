The upcoming Lotto Max grand prize on Friday has grown to an estimated $70 million, with 11 Maxmillions prizes up for grabs as well.

The $70-million jackpot is tied for the largest single in the lottery's history, although there have been higher total prize pools in the past due to a greater number of $1-million Maxmillion prizes.

There was no winning ticket sold for Tuesday’s $65-million Lotto Max jackpot, but there was a winning match for one of eight Maxmillions prizes, giving a Quebec ticket-holder $1 million.

Players must be of legal age to purchase tickets.