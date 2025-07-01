ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Looking forward to a vacation? Don’t let travel insurance be an afterthought

By The Canadian Press

Published

Steven Harris, a licensed insurance broker and expert at LowestRates.ca, as shown in this handout photo, says travel insurance can protect travellers from the devastating costs of international health care. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - LowestRates.ca (Mandatory Credit)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.