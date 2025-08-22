ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Commemorative pins are the currency of the Canada Games, and the market in St. John’s is hot

By Garrett Barry

Published

Garrett Barry reports on the Canada Games’ souvenir pin exchange event that took place in St. John’s, N.L. on Friday.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.