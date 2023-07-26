Are you changing the way you commute to work because of return-to-office mandates? Let us know

As return-to-office mandates push more employees out of their homes and back into the workplace, some are travelling longer distances to get to work.

Several TikTok users in the United States have begun documenting their “super commutes” by plane or train to get to the office. For some, this commute involves travelling to a different state. Jonathan Cervi travels from Pennsylvania to New York several times a week, where he works as an assistant manager. Meanwhile, Sophia Celentano commutes from South Carolina to New Jersey, where she works as a marketing intern.

After Canadian companies implemented work-from-home policies at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, some workers took the shift as an opportunity to relocate farther from their workplace or start a new job based in a different city, while working remotely.

Now that more companies are making office attendance mandatory, some employees may be unwilling to move closer to work. A small survey published in October 2022 by Hardbacon, a financial tech company based in Canada, showed more than 80 per cent of remote workers would look for a new job if they were being forced back into the office full-time.

This comes as the cost of living in Canada remains high and some look for ways to save money on expenses, including costs associated with travelling to work. A survey commissioned by Ratesdotca in January shows nearly 18 per cent of Canadians have either changed or plan to change their work commute to spend less money on travelling.

If your commuting habits have changed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.

As more companies make office attendance mandatory, are you travelling longer distances to get to work? How has your commute changed since the COVID-19 pandemic began? Have you adjusted your commute in an effort to spend less money on transportation? How are you getting to work if you’re out of town, out of city, or even out of province or territory?

