ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Multiple distraction thefts and fraudulent transactions under investigation in Brant County

By Hannah Schmidt

Published

A 46-year-old man was arrested in Sault Ste. Marie on December 22, 2024, with stolen debit and credit cards from multiple victims. Credit cards are displayed in Montreal, Wednesday, December 12, 2012. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.