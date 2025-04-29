ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Kitchener-Conestoga riding: no winner declared so far 

By Hannah Schmidt

Published

Boundary map for the Kitchener-Conestoga riding (Supplied: Elections Canada)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.