ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Everything you need to know about Waterloo Region’s new garbage and organic cart system

By Jennifer K. Baker

Published

Waste sits on a curb in Waterloo Region on April 11, 2021. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.