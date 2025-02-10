ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Brantford Police trying to identify suspect in multiple thefts

By Shelby Knox

Published

A suspect is seen in this image released by the Brantford Police Service. (Courtesy: Brantford Police Service)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.