Health

    • What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

    The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
    Share

    Eli Lilly's blockbuster diabetes drug Mounjaro and weight-loss therapy Zepbound, as well as Novo Nordisk's rival medicines Ozempic and Wegovy, are being studied to see whether they can improve health in other ways.

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Novo's Wegovy for lowering the risk of stroke and heart attack in overweight or obese adults who do not have diabetes.

    Below are other conditions obesity treatments are being tested against:

    Alcohol addiction

    A study by the University of Copenhagen's Psychiatric Centre Rigshospitalet is investigating whether semaglutide, sold as Novo's Wegovy and Ozempic, can help reduce alcohol intake in 108 patients diagnosed with alcohol use disorder and obesity.

    Alzheimer's disease

    Novo Nordisk has begun a trial testing semaglutide in patients with early Alzheimer's disease. The study, which will enrol 1,840 patients, could reach primary completion as early as 2025.

    Cardiovascular disease

    Eli Lilly is testing tirzepatide, sold as Mounjaro and Zepbound, for patients with heart failure and obesity. Lilly plans to enrol about 700 people in the study, which is expected to be completed by July 2024.

    Researchers at the Chinese University of Hong Kong are testing Novo's semaglutide along with the mechanical removal of clots in patients with strokes caused by the blockage of large blood vessels to the brain. The approach will be compared with standard therapy. The mid-stage study aims to recruit about 140 patients.

    Chronic kidney disease

    Novo's Ozempic delayed the progression of chronic kidney disease in diabetes patients, cutting the risk of death from that and major cardiac events by 24%. That was, however, below investor expectations.

    Lilly's tirzepatide is being evaluated in a mid-stage study of chronic kidney disease in patients with obesity. Lilly plans to enrol up to 140 participants.

    Liver disease

    Novo is testing semaglutide in a late-stage trial of patients with a common type of fatty liver disease called non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The study is expected to enroll about 1,200 patients.

    Lilly's tirzepatide helped up to 74% of patients achieve absence of the disease with no worsening of liver scarring at 52 weeks, compared with 13% of patients on placebo, in a mid-stage trial for the fatty liver disease formerly known as NASH and now called metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, or MASH.

    Neurological disorders

    Researchers at the Danish Headache Centre are testing semaglutide along with a very low-calorie diet as a treatment for new-onset idiopathic intracranial hypertension, a condition associated with obesity in which blood pressure inside the head rises. The study aims to recruit about 50 patients and wrap up as early as 2025.

    Sleep apnea

    Lilly's tirzepatide is in late-stage testing for patients with obstructive sleep apnea and obesity, including people who use respiratory devices that help keep their airways open while they sleep, as well as people who don't use such devices. The study is expected to enrol about 469 participants.

    (Reporting by Patrick Wingrove in New York and Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru. Editing by Bill Berkrot and Devika Syamnath)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Was the Princess of Wales thrown under the bus in the royal photo fiasco?

    It was supposed to be the image that calmed all the rumours about the Princess of Wales as she recovers after abdominal surgery. But royal commentator Afua Hagan writes it was anything but, and it's a stark example of Kensington Palace's struggle with tradition and the public's thirst for knowledge in the age of social media.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News