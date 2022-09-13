U.S. President Biden hopes ending cancer can be a 'national purpose'
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday urged Americans to come together for a new "national purpose" -- his administration's effort to end cancer "as we know it."
At the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Biden channeled JFK's famed moonshot speech 60 years ago, likening the space race to his own effort and hoping it, too, would galvanize Americans.
"He established a national purpose that could rally the American people and a common cause," Biden said of Kennedy's space effort, adding that "we can usher in the same unwillingness to postpone."
Biden hopes to move the U.S. closer to the goal he set in February of cutting U.S. cancer fatalities by 50% over the next 25 years and dramatically improving the lives of caregivers and those suffering from cancer. Experts say the objective is attainable -- with adequate investments.
The president called his goal of developing treatments and therapeutics for cancers "bold, ambitious, and I might add, completely doable."
In his speech, Biden called on the private sector to make drugs more affordable, and data more regularly available. He ticked off medical advancements possible with focused research, funding and data.
And he spoke of a new federally backed study that seeks evidence for using blood tests to screen against multiple cancers -- a potential game-changer in diagnostic testing to dramatically improve early detection of cancers.
Danielle Carnival, the White House coordinator for the effort, told The Associated Press that the administration sees huge potential in the commencement of the blood diagnostic study on identifying cancers.
"One of the most promising technologies has been the development of blood tests that offer the promise of detecting multiple cancers in a single blood test and really imagining the impact that could have on our ability to detect cancer early and in a more equitable way," Carnival said. "We think the best way to get us to the place where those are realized is to really test out the technologies we have today and see what works and what really has an impact on extending lives."
In 2022, the American Cancer Society estimates, 1.9 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed and 609,360 people will die of cancer diseases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rank cancer as the second-highest killer of people in the U.S. after heart disease.
The issue is personal to Biden, who lost his adult son Beau in 2015 to brain cancer. After Beau's death, Congress passed the 21st Century Cures Act, which dedicated US$1.8 billion over seven years for cancer research and was signed into law in 2016 by President Barack Obama.
Obama designated Biden, then vice president, to run "mission control" on directing the cancer funds as a recognition of Biden's grief as a parent and desire to do something about it. Biden wrote in his memoir "Promise Me, Dad" that he chose not to run for president in 2016 primarily because of Beau's death.
Despite Biden's attempts to hark back to Kennedy and his space program, the current initiative lacks that same level of budgetary support. The Apollo program garnered massive public investment -- more than $20 billion, or more than $220 billion in 2022 dollars adjusted for inflation. Biden's effort is far more modest and reliant on private sector investment.
Still, he's tried to maintain momentum for investments in public health research, including championing the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, modeled after similar research and development initiatives benefiting the Pentagon and intelligence community.
On Monday, Biden announced Dr. Renee Wegrzyn as the inaugural director of ARPA-H, which has been given the task of studying treatments and potential cures for cancers, Alzheimer's, diabetes and other diseases. He also announced a new National Cancer Institute scholars' program to provide funding to early-career scientists studying treatments and cures for cancer, with a focus on underrepresented groups and those from diverse backgrounds.
The president was joined by Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of JFK who is now the U.S. ambassador to Australia. He reiterated his administration's efforts later Monday at a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee.
Experts agree it's far too early to say whether these new blood tests for finding cancer in healthy people will have any effect on cancer deaths. There have been no studies to show they reduce the risk of dying from cancer. Still, they say setting an ambitious goal is important.
Carnival said the National Cancer Institute study was designed so that any promising diagnostic results could be swiftly put into widespread practice while the longer-term study -- expected to last up to a decade -- progresses. She said the goal was to move closer to a future where cancers could be detected through routine bloodwork, potentially reducing the need for more invasive and burdensome procedures like colonoscopies, and therefore saving lives.
Scientists now understand that cancer is not a single disease, but hundreds of diseases that respond differently to different treatments. Some cancers have biomarkers that can be targeted by existing drugs that will slow a tumor's growth. Many more targets await discovery.
"How do we learn what therapies are effective in which subtypes of disease? That to me is oceanic," said Donald A. Berry, a biostatistician at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. "The possibilities are enormous. The challenges are enormous."
Despite the challenges, he's optimistic about cutting the cancer death rate in half over the next 25 years.
"We can get to that 50% goal by slowing the disease sufficiently across the various cancers without curing anybody," Berry said. "If I were to bet on whether we will achieve this 50% reduction, I would bet yes."
Even without new breakthroughs, progress can be made by making care more equitable, said Dr. Crystal Denlinger, chief scientific officer for the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, a group of elite cancer centers.
And any effort to reduce the cancer death rate will need to focus on the biggest cancer killer, which is lung cancer. Mostly attributable to smoking, lung cancer now causes more cancer deaths than any other cancer. Of the 1,670 daily cancer deaths in the United States, more than 350 are from lung cancer.
Lung cancer screening is helping. The American Cancer Society says such screening helped drive down the cancer death rate 32% from its peak in 1991 to 2019, the most recent year for which numbers are available.
But only 5% of eligible patients are being screened for lung cancer.
In his speech, Biden highlighted provisions in the Democrats' healthcare and climate change bill that the administration believes will lower out-of-pocket drug prices for some widely used cancer treatments. And he celebrated new guarantees for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, that cover their potential cancer diagnoses.
Dr. Michael Hassett of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, said Biden's goal to reduce cancer deaths could be met by following two parallel paths: one of discovery and the other making sure as many people as possible are reaping the advantages of existing therapies and preventive approaches.
"If we can address both aspects, both challenges, major advances are possible," Hassett said.
------
Johnson reported from Seattle
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday for Queen's funeral: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II is buried in the U.K.
WATCH LIVE | Queen's coffin leaves Edinburgh cathedral for London return
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was carried Tuesday from an Edinburgh cathedral as the late monarch began a final journey from her beloved Scotland to London, where she will lie in state.
BREAKING | Liberals unveil dental care details, boosts to rent benefit and GST rebate in NDP-backed affordability package
Unveiling how the Liberals plan to act on affordability issues, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising to table legislation to implement the first phase of a national dental care plan, a top up to a housing benefit for renters, and a doubling of the federal GST rebate, at the start of the fall sitting of Parliament.
NEW | New details emerge on the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer
New details have emerged about the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer in Mississauga on Monday afternoon.
Here's what Trudeau and Poilievre had to say about each other in speeches to caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and newly elected Conservative party leader Pierre Poilievre both met with their respective caucuses on Monday, and both had a few choice words for each other.
Mass Saskatchewan stabbing shows gap in how suspect with arrest warrant was at large
In late May, a parole officer issued an arrest warrant for an offender with a violent criminal past who had recently been released from prison in Saskatchewan and who had since disappeared.
Why it would be 'virtually impossible' for Canada to drop the monarchy
Canada's Constitution makes it 'virtually impossible' for the country to end its ties with the monarchy, experts say as recent polls show waning support for the institution.
Ukraine piles pressure on retreating Russian troops
Ukrainian troops continued to pile unrelenting pressure on retreating Russian forces on Tuesday, seeking to hold on to their sudden momentum that has produced major territorial gains.
'Unacceptable': Alleged sex assault victim turned away from Fredericton ER
New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network is promising changes after a victim of an alleged sexual assault was turned away from an emergency room in Fredericton last month.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday for Queen's funeral: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II is buried in the U.K.
-
NEW
NEW | New details emerge on the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer
New details have emerged about the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer in Mississauga on Monday afternoon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Liberals unveil dental care details, boosts to rent benefit and GST rebate in NDP-backed affordability package
Unveiling how the Liberals plan to act on affordability issues, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising to table legislation to implement the first phase of a national dental care plan, a top up to a housing benefit for renters, and a doubling of the federal GST rebate, at the start of the fall sitting of Parliament.
-
Slain Toronto police officer fondly remembered as 'gentle giant'
A Toronto police officer fatally shot inside a Mississauga coffee shop Monday afternoon is being remembered as a 'gentle giant,' a 'larger than life' person whose positive presence was felt before he even entered a room.
-
Mass Saskatchewan stabbing shows gap in how suspect with arrest warrant was at large
In late May, a parole officer issued an arrest warrant for an offender with a violent criminal past who had recently been released from prison in Saskatchewan and who had since disappeared.
-
Curiosity more than caring: How most Canadians say they feel about the Queen's death
A new poll suggests that while many Canadians plan to watch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral next week, the vast majority have not been personally impacted by her passing and feel no attachment to the monarchy.
World
-
Canada to match individual donations for Pakistan floods, provide $25M in aid
The federal government will match donations from Canadians to help the people of Pakistan, where a humanitarian emergency has been caused by massive flooding.
-
-
'Village boy' from humble past, William Ruto sworn in as Kenya's president
William Ruto was sworn in as Kenya's president on Tuesday after narrowly winning the Aug. 9 election in East Africa's most stable democracy, and quickly signaled that his leadership will be a strongly Christian one.
-
Armenia says 49 soldiers killed in attacks by Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani forces shelled Armenia's territory Tuesday and killed at least 49 Armenian soldiers, Armenia's prime minister said, a large-scale attack that fuelled fears of broader hostilities breaking out between the longtime adversaries.
-
Australian man killed by kangaroo in rare fatal attack
A man who may have been keeping a wild kangaroo as a pet was killed by the animal in southwest Australia, police said Tuesday. It was reportedly the first fatal attack by a kangaroo in Australia since 1936.
-
Elected U.S. official facing murder charge in journalist slaying
An elected official is due to be formally charged Tuesday with 'premeditated' murder in the stabbing death of a Las Vegas investigative reporter who authorities said clawed and fought for his life when he was attacked outside his home.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Liberals unveil dental care details, boosts to rent benefit and GST rebate in NDP-backed affordability package
Unveiling how the Liberals plan to act on affordability issues, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising to table legislation to implement the first phase of a national dental care plan, a top up to a housing benefit for renters, and a doubling of the federal GST rebate, at the start of the fall sitting of Parliament.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday for Queen's funeral: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II is buried in the U.K.
-
Canada to match individual donations for Pakistan floods, provide $25M in aid
The federal government will match donations from Canadians to help the people of Pakistan, where a humanitarian emergency has been caused by massive flooding.
Health
-
Monkeypox death confirmed by L.A. County health officials
A Los Angeles County resident with a compromised immune system has died from monkeypox, local health officials announced Monday. It's believed to be the first U.S. fatality from the disease.
-
U.S. President Biden hopes ending cancer can be a 'national purpose'
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday urged Americans to come together for a new 'national purpose' -- his administration's effort to end cancer 'as we know it.'
-
'Unacceptable': Alleged sex assault victim turned away from Fredericton ER
New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network is promising changes after a victim of an alleged sexual assault was turned away from an emergency room in Fredericton last month.
Sci-Tech
-
iPhone 14 and 14 Pro to have SIM card tray in Canada, unlike U.S. models
Although Apple announced that the upcoming iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models in the U.S. will not have physical SIM card trays, the Canadian models will continue to support physical SIM cards.
-
James Webb Space Telescope releases out-of-this-world images of Orion Nebula
The James Webb Space Telescope has captured spectacular images of a stellar nursery in the heart of the Orion Nebula, and the project has a very special connection to London, Ont.’s Western University.
-
Bezos rocket fails during liftoff, only experiments aboard
Jeff Bezos' rocket company suffered its first launch failure Monday. No one was aboard, only science experiments.
Entertainment
-
Selma Blair receives standing ovation at the Emmys
Actress Selma Blair made a surprise appearance at Monday's Emmy Awards to present the final award of the night and brought the audience to their feet.
-
Iconic French New Wave director Jean-Luc Godard dead at 91
Jean-Luc Godard, the ingenious 'enfant terrible' of the French New Wave who revolutionized popular cinema in 1960 with his first big endeavour, 'Breathless,' and stood for years as one of the world's most vital and provocative directors, has died. He was 91.
-
Disney unveils first look at live-action 'Little Mermaid'
Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' is coming back to theaters next year, with Halle Bailey bringing a live-action Ariel to the big screen for the first time, and the studio unveiled a sneak peek at the new film at its D23 Expo.
Business
-
Twitter whistleblower cites security flaws before U.S. Congress
The former security chief at Twitter told Congress that the social media platform is plagued by weak cyber defences that make it vulnerable to exploitation by "teenagers, thieves and spies" and put the privacy of its users at risk. Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a respected cybersecurity expert, appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to lay out his allegations Tuesday.
-
Mass firing at UAE newspaper raises question of censorship
The story about high fuel prices was safe, editors agreed, even under the strict press laws of the United Arab Emirates. Instead, it unleashed a firestorm at Al Roeya newspaper in Dubai. Within days, top editors were interrogated. Within weeks, dozens of employees were fired and the print paper declared dissolved.
-
Stocks tumble on dashed inflation hopes; S&P 500 loses 3 per cent
Stocks are tumbling and disappointment is hitting markets worldwide Tuesday, following Wall Street's sudden realization that inflation isn't slowing as much as hoped.
Lifestyle
-
Goddess gowns, Old Hollywood glam and pink rule Emmy carpet
One fashion expert says this year's Emmy Awards red carpet looks declared a turning point in celebrity style: From crazy and loud, to elegance and classicism.
-
First Canadian edition of Michelin Guide to be revealed in Toronto today
The first Canadian edition of the food world's prestigious Michelin Guide will be revealed tonight, featuring its list of top Toronto restaurants.
-
London stores say they're struggling to keep stock of Queen Elizabeth II souvenirs amid spike in sales
Souvenir shops in London say they are struggling to keep up with demand for Queen Elizabeth II memorabilia following her death.
Sports
-
Canadian former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou dies at 34
Former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou died at the age of 34, with media reporting the Canadian had been battling stage 4 liver cancer.
-
Russell Wilson booed in return to Seattle as Denver Broncos lose to Seahawks
He might've brought the Seattle Seahawks their first Super Bowl title, but upon his return to the Pacific Northwest with his new team on Monday, Russell Wilson certainly didn't get a hero's welcome.
-
Minnesota Timberwolves reprimand Edwards for homophobic social media remark
The Minnesota Timberwolves reprimanded star guard Anthony Edwards on Monday for homophobic comments he made on an Instagram video and later apologized for.
Autos
-
Verstappen wins Italian GP for 1st time to close in on title
Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen again made light work of starting down the grid as he won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday to leave him within touching distance of a second successive title.
-
Jeep unveils 1st electric SUVs for North America and Europe
Jeep will start selling two fully electric SUVs in North America and another one in Europe over the next two years.
-
Used car prices in Canada appear to have peaked, but new cars getting more expensive
For over a year and a half, car buyers have faced high prices and a lack of inventory at dealerships thanks to the global microchip shortage. But there are finally signs that prices in the used car market may have peaked.