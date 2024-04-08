There's still no standard test to detect pancreatic cancer early. Scientists are working to change that

LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here
Millions of people in Canada are witnessing a rare total solar eclipse today, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many. You can watch it all live here.
To spot breast cancer early, there are mammograms. To find colon cancer early, there are colonoscopies. But there is no standard test to detect early cases of pancreatic cancer, before cancer cells have spread and when surgery is more likely to be helpful.
Finding pancreatic cancer early could help increase a patient’s chances of survival. Although pancreatic accounts for just about 3% of all new cancer cases in the United States, it’s the third leading cause of cancer deaths and is projected to become the second leading cause of cancer deaths by the end of this decade.
Across the United States, research teams are investigating ways to spot early cases, with many turning to blood-based liquid biopsy tests.
"This term ‘liquid biopsy,’ essentially, is trying to find markers in the blood that signify a tumor is present – and there are many different ways to do that. There are a lot of different features of a tumor that can end up in the blood that you could use,” said Dr. Brian Wolpin, director of the Gastrointestinal Cancer Center at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, whose laboratory has done work in this area.
But many studies investigating the potential of liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of pancreatic cancer are still in the early phases. And the US Preventive Services Task Force recommends against screening for pancreatic cancer in adults who are not showing symptoms, especially because there is no established method or test to detect this form of the disease early in the general population.
Although there currently is no single recommended blood test to find early pancreatic cancers, “there is a large scientific community working to try to change this and to identify a screening test that we can use in the clinic, but it’s quite hard,” Wolpin said. “There’s still more work that needs to be done to get there.”
One team presented its research Monday at an annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research, detailing the development of a liquid biopsy test that was found to detect 97% of stage I and stage II pancreatic cancers in hundreds of volunteers. The researchers are from the City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center and other institutions around the world.
Their study, which has not been published in a peer-reviewed journal, included 984 people, some healthy and others with pancreatic cancer, based in Japan, the United States, South Korea and China.
The researchers collected blood samples from each person and tested the expression of a set of small genes called microRNAs within the blood and encapsulated within exosomes found in the blood. Exosomes are small vesicles that are shed by both cancerous and healthy cells in the blood.
“Cancer cells tend to release many, many more exosomes compared to our healthy cells because our healthy cells do not multiply as fast as cancer cells do,” said Dr. Ajay Goel, senior author of the study and the chair of the Department of Molecular Diagnostics and Experimental Therapeutics at City of Hope. “And once these exosomes are released by the tumor cells, they circulate in our bloodstream.”
Goel and his colleagues identified eight microRNAs found in exosomes that are shed by cancerous cells in the pancreas and five microRNAs in blood. They used those markers to develop an approach for determining whether a person’s exosomes are associated with pancreatic cancer.
The researchers found that their liquid biopsy approach detected 93% of pancreatic cancers among the US volunteers in their study, 91% of pancreatic cancers in the South Korean cohort and 88% of pancreatic cancers in the Chinese cohort.
The researchers ran their tests again and, this time, not only used their exosome-based markers but also tested for a key protein called CA19-9, known to be associated with pancreatic cancer. When they combined their approach with CA19-9 testing, they were able to accurately detect 97% of stage I and stage II pancreatic cancers in the US volunteers.
“That’s what we are excited about: that not only this test worked beautifully in all stages, but it is 97% accurate in finding those who have either stage I or stage II disease,” Goel said.
He added that the test presented false positive results for stage I and II pancreatic cancers at a rate of less than 5%, the study data showed.
“It’s very important to diagnose the disease at the earliest possible stage, like stage I or II disease, which means there is a higher chance that the cancer is operable surgically,” Goel said. “The best cure for a pancreas patient is not chemotherapy or drugs but to take the cancer out.”
Surgeons may be “very reluctant” to operate when someone has stage III or IV pancreatic cancer, he said. That’s sometimes because of the complexity of such a procedure, the long-term complications and the likelihood that surgery at that advanced stage may not be enough to prevent the cancer from coming back.
“That’s why it is very important that this blood test is so good that it can, 97% of the time, find the cancers at the earliest possible stages where we can intercept the cancer, where we can intervene, and we can surgically remove this cancer effectively,” Goel said.
There are blood-based tests for pancreatic cancer that are used in medicine, but they’re often used in people who have already been diagnosed with the disease. Doctors might repeat blood tests during and after treatment to determine how the cancer is responding. But there is no blood test that can detect early pancreatic cancer.
Goel and his colleagues wrote in their abstract that their approach “can potentially be further validated for clinical use in the near future,” specifically for the early detection of pancreatic cancer.
“We were generally excited about these particular data, because the cancer type we’re looking at here is extremely lethal,” Goel said.
“The number of people who are going to be affected with this disease or this cancer is going to continue to go up,” he said. “So we need to do something about it, and that is why we were extremely excited that we have a blood-based liquid biopsy for early detection of pancreatic cancer with this high sensitivity.”
The liquid biopsy test study that Goel and his colleagues presented is “interesting,” Wolpin said, and describes one approach to possibly developing a test for early detection – where there is a big need.
Definitively diagnosing someone with pancreatic cancer can involve a series of scans, blood tests and biopsies, which are typically performed only once someone has symptoms, which may include jaundice or yellowing of the eyes and skin, weight loss, belly or back pain, or tiredness and weakness. But by that point, the cancer is probably advanced.
“The vast majority of patients who present with pancreatic cancer have advanced disease at the time of their diagnosis. So 80% or more of patients present with advanced disease where we know at the time of their presentation, we’re very unlikely to be able to cure the cancer,” Wolpin said.
“That’s very different than many other of the major cancer types like breast cancer or colorectal cancer, where the vast majority of patients actually present with early disease,” he said. “The symptoms from pancreatic cancer are generally less specific, like some abdominal discomfort or sometimes weight loss – things that often don’t immediately trigger people to go to their doctor.”
But some experts warn that mass testing of average-risk healthy people who are not showing symptoms could lead to false positive results, doing more harm than good.
The City of Hope researchers are not the only scientists hoping to develop a reliable test to diagnose pancreatic cancer patients as early as possible.
In 2020, a study from the University of Pennsylvania found that a blood test to screen for certain biomarkers associated with pancreatic cancer was 92% accurate in its ability to detect disease.
In 2022, a pilot study from researchers at UC San Diego and other institutions found that a blood test to detect proteins associated with cancer cells was able to identify 95.5% of stage I pancreatic cancers among a sample of more than 300 volunteers, among whom 139 were cancer patients and 184 were healthy people.
In general, the field of pancreatic cancer is an area where there has not been much advancement when it comes to either early-stage or advanced disease, said Dr. Al Neugut, a medical oncologist at Columbia University’s Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center and professor of epidemiology at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, who was not involved in any of the liquid biopsy testing research.
“Pancreatic cancer is the poster child for cancers we’ve gotten nowhere with,” Neugut said.
“The pancreas is a very weird organ, and it’s just different than every other organ in the body,” he said. “It’s behind the abdomen, so it’s hard to get to. It’s not easy for a surgeon. It’s not easy for an oncologist. It makes it very difficult even to approach. You can’t examine it physically. It’s hard to get to radiologically. It’s hidden.”
Although pancreatic cancer is rare, people can lower their risk by eating a healthy diet, maintaining a healthy weight, getting regular exercise, avoiding alcohol, limiting exposures to carcinogens and not smoking.
“Smoking is the most important avoidable risk factor for pancreatic cancer,” according to the American Cancer Society.
Still, having some form of test to detect pancreatic cancer early would “dramatically change the landscape” for patients, Wolpin said, adding that he hopes the medical field can achieve developing such a tool.
“The more patients we can find early, the greater the chance we have to cure patients of pancreatic cancer and start to reverse the statistics that are pretty tough – almost 90% of patients who get pancreatic cancer die from their cancer,” Wolpin said. “We really need to change those numbers, and finding the cancer earlier would be a dramatic way to do that.”
Millions of people in Canada are witnessing a rare total solar eclipse today, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many. You can watch it all live here.
The sun has started to make its way behind the moon from the view of some Earth-bound eclipse watchers in Canada, as massive crowds wait in celestial anticipation along the path of totality.
Canada's military will take a bigger role in the North over the next two decades as climate change and increasingly aggressive foes threaten Arctic sovereignty, says a new defence policy document released Monday.
Paper bags could soon return to the LCBO following a request from Ontario’s premier.
Royal Bank of Canada says it has terminated chief financial officer Nadine Ahn following an investigation into a personal relationship she allegedly had with another employee.
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his child in 2021 to prevent them from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, began in Regina on Monday.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said he believes abortion limits should be left to the states, in a video released Monday declining to endorse a national ban after months of mixed messages and speculation.
Thousands are gathering across eastern Ontario in preparation for a solar eclipse that will begin moving through the province at 2 p.m.
Jodi McDaniel says her journey to discovering the truth about her family has been 'a whirlwind' puzzle that led to an emotional meeting with her biological father who never knew she existed.
A total solar eclipse is set to cross through parts of Canada today, offering crowds in its path a dazzling view of the astronomical wonder. That is, if clouds don't get in the way.
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his child in 2021 to prevent them from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, began in Regina on Monday.
Canada's military will take a bigger role in the North over the next two decades as climate change and increasingly aggressive foes threaten Arctic sovereignty, says a new defence policy document released Monday.
A British Columbia man who burned down his father's home and then kicked to death a 78-year-old stranger on the main street of a quiet mountain town has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for what the judge described as 'a horrific, cowardly and senseless act of violence.'
Defence lawyers for a man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago are calling a crash reconstructionist to testify at his trial.
A volunteer with the Sundre Minor Hockey Association is facing several charges related to an alleged sexual assault involving teenagers.
Donald Trump asked a New York appeals court on Monday to reverse his gag order and move his hush money criminal trial out of Manhattan in an eleventh-hour bid for a delay just a week before it is scheduled to start.
Protesters in southern Mexico set the state government building afire Monday and torched at least a dozen cars in the parking lot.
A senior Ukrainian official has denied Russian accusations that his country's army fired exploding drones at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which the Kremlin's forces have been occupying and running in southern Ukraine since shortly after the war began more than two years ago.
The trial of 27 people charged in connection with the worldwide "Panama Papers" money laundering started Monday in a Panamanian criminal court.
The U.S. Justice Department on Monday blasted Republicans' effort to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt over his refusal to turn over unredacted materials related to the special counsel probe into U.S. President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said he believes abortion limits should be left to the states, in a video released Monday declining to endorse a national ban after months of mixed messages and speculation.
Canada's military will take a bigger role in the North over the next two decades as climate change and increasingly aggressive foes threaten Arctic sovereignty, says a new defence policy document released Monday.
The former Clerk of the Privy Council says senior government officials who monitored threats to Canada's 2021 federal election did not observe incidents at either the national or riding level that hit the threshold for issuing a public alert.
As Canada’s Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland prepares to deliver the federal government’s budget next week, new data suggests overwhelming support for the Canada Disability Benefit, a form of financial support for people living with disabilities signed into law last June.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday bird flu risk to the public remains low even as it asked the state public health officials to be prepared to respond.
Finding pancreatic cancer early could help increase a patient’s chances of survival. Across the United States, research teams are investigating ways to spot early cases, with many turning to blood-based liquid biopsy tests.
With dieting, the conventional wisdom says a person needs to be in calorie-deficit mode to lose weight. If you eat more calories than you burn, you gain weight; if you eat fewer calories, you lose weight.
People will be looking to the sky on Monday to witness a total solar eclipse. Others will be listening to it. And to Harvard University astronomers working to transform the rare sight into sound, the eclipse should create a symphony.
When Irina Novoselsky contemplates social media, she's certain the next decade won't be anything like the last because consumers increasingly allow the online world to shape nearly every aspect of their lives.
Eclipses have historically been more difficult to experience for those living with blindness or low vision. This time around, multiple groups hope to change that by using tools and educational materials designed to make the event more accessible.
Paramount Pictures has won the dismissal of a lawsuit claiming its 2022 Tom Cruise blockbuster 'Top Gun: Maverick' borrowed too much from a 1983 magazine article that inspired the original 'Top Gun' film.
Country music star Morgan Wallen was arrested in Nashville late Sunday for allegedly throwing a chair off a downtown rooftop.
Beyoncé may have proclaimed that her latest project "ain't a country album," but someone forgot to tell the charts that.
Paper bags could soon return to the LCBO following a request from Ontario’s premier.
When Irina Novoselsky contemplates social media, she's certain the next decade won't be anything like the last because consumers increasingly allow the online world to shape nearly every aspect of their lives.
Some Canadians are feeling a little more optimistic about their debt with the prospect of interest rate cuts on the horizon, said MNP Ltd.
Some are as simple as coating chicken nuggets in a blend of barbecue and ghost pepper sauces — nicknamed "cowboy caviar" — but others take things to a new level, like dropping pie or mini cinnamon sugar doughnuts into a milkshake or ensconcing a hotdog in onion rings.
The remote landscapes of La Huasteca Potosina – part of the larger La Huasteca region spanning multiple states – include vast desert, lush mountains and rainforest nooks with turquoise rivers and waterfalls. And the attractions within remain unknown to most international travellers – for now, at least.
With dieting, the conventional wisdom says a person needs to be in calorie-deficit mode to lose weight. If you eat more calories than you burn, you gain weight; if you eat fewer calories, you lose weight.
The Toronto Blue Jays are finally back home.
A volunteer with the Sundre Minor Hockey Association is facing several charges related to an alleged sexual assault involving teenagers.
Jennifer Jones will soon call time on one of the best careers in curling history. Rachel Homan is set to put a bow on one of the best seasons ever played.
Elon Musk has long had an affinity for self-driving vehicles, claiming they will be one of Tesla's most important products. Despite big promises, years have gone by without cars that can, so far, drive on their own.
A new poll from Nanos Research for CTV News has found that a majority of Canadians doubt the police are able to recover stolen cars.
A 13-year-old is facing several charges after crashing a Lamborghini on a West Vancouver highway, local police say.
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
As many Star Trek fans may know, Friday was “First Contact Day,” but one superfan got to spend the day in his own starship.
When Catherine Dobrowolski began doing daily walks by the water, she never expected to make an eight-legged friend.
Pioneering Canadian giraffe researcher and feminist activist Anne Innis Dagg has died at the age of 91.
According to a news release from the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, Merlin the Macaw, a resident mascot for the facility, is flying off to Safari Niagara in Fort Erie, Ontario.
A family from Ontario says their SUV was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Montreal while the family was on a March break vacation down south.
Two adventurous snowbirds have embarked on an amazing journey back to Canada, and they're inviting the world to join in on their adventure.
A first responder and a former police officer saved a Nova Scotia man's life as he suffered a heart attack on ice in March.
A distillery in Parkland County is being internationally recognized for outstanding whisky production – and one bottle in particular is getting all the attention.
While parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are preparing for a rare opportunity to view a total solar eclipse on Monday, a partial eclipse will be happening in the skies above Metro Vancouver.
Searchers are scouring a remote section of northwestern Vancouver Island after a kayak was recovered over the weekend with no sign of its 21-year-old occupant.
Millions of people in Canada are witnessing a rare total solar eclipse today, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many. You can watch it all live here.
Millions of people in Canada are witnessing a rare total solar eclipse today, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many. You can watch it all live here.
A total solar eclipse is set to occur in parts of Ontario on Monday for the first time in 45 years. People from across the province and beyond will be flocking to cities within the path of totality to catch a glimpse of the rare cosmic event.
The total solar eclipse will take over the skies on Monday, but the time of when that starts and how long the celestial event will last will vary slightly depending on where you are viewing it from in Ontario.
Millions of people across the country will be keeping their eyes on the skies on Monday and one of the busiest places in Calgary for eclipse watchers will be the TELUS Spark Science Centre.
A volunteer with the Sundre Minor Hockey Association is facing several charges related to an alleged sexual assault involving teenagers.
The Calgary Police Homicide Unit is investigating the suspicious death of a man in the southeast community of Prestwick.
A once in a lifetime solar eclipse will be moving across eastern Ontario this afternoon – an experience that is sure to be memorable and that won't be seen again in Canada until 2044.
Thousands are gathering across eastern Ontario in preparation for a solar eclipse that will begin moving through the province at 2 p.m.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at when you can see the solar eclipse across eastern Ontario on April 8.
Millions of people in Canada are witnessing a rare total solar eclipse today, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many. You can watch it all live here.
It's solar eclipse day in Quebec, and if you are planning to look up at the sky (with your glasses on), here are a few things you should remember. The solar eclipse is slated to begin at 2:15 p.m., lasting two hours and 20 minutes.
As excitement grows around the total solar eclipse, so is traffic congestion in Montreal. Both access ramps to the Jacques-Cartier bridge leading to Parc Jean-Drapeau were closed Monday afternoon as capacity in the area was full, according to Quebec provincial police.
Albertans have the chance to view a partial solar eclipse Monday but are being reminded to use the proper equipment to do so.
The father of a boy killed by two dogs on Monday says he saw no indication the animals were a danger to his son.
A central Edmonton shop has been selling illegal weapons and drug paraphernalia, police say.
Parts of the Maritimes will experience total daytime darkness for up to three minutes and 20 seconds during Monday's eclipse. CTV Atlantic shares some tips and times ahead of the event.
Millions of people in Canada are witnessing a rare total solar eclipse today, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many. You can watch it all live here.
One of the biggest rockstars of the 1980s is bringing a tour to Atlantic Canada this summer.
People across Canada are getting ready to view a total solar eclipse, where the sun goes directly behind the moon, on Monday.
A 41-year-old Winnipeg teacher has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation involving a student.
Millions of people in Canada are witnessing a rare total solar eclipse today, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many. You can watch it all live here.
Two people are dead following a serious two vehicle collision last week that occurred on Highway 2 north of Moose Jaw.
A deportation hearing for the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash six years ago has been scheduled for next month.
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his child in 2021 to prevent them from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, began in Regina on Monday.
A work party in Kitchener, Ont. may not have gotten the eclipse-themed cake they were hoping for.
A total solar eclipse is set to occur in parts of Ontario on Monday for the first time in 45 years. People from across the province and beyond will be flocking to cities within the path of totality to catch a glimpse of the rare cosmic event.
The total solar eclipse will take over the skies on Monday, but the time of when that starts and how long the celestial event will last will vary slightly depending on where you are viewing it from in Ontario.
A deportation hearing for the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash six years ago has been scheduled for next month.
Residents of a 26-unit Saskatoon apartment building have been displaced following a basement suite fire on Sunday evening.
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his child in 2021 to prevent them from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, began in Regina on Monday.
Millions of people in Canada are witnessing a rare total solar eclipse today, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many. You can watch it all live here.
Two years after rejecting spending $215 million on a new arena on the Kingsway, city council in Sudbury is considering spending a similar amount building an arena downtown.
A murder trial in Sudbury will continue Tuesday with testimony of one of the men who admitted to starting the fire that killed three people.
According to NASA's calculations, the total eclipse will begin to peak in Canada in the minutes before 3:15 p.m. local time for communities near the north shore of Lake Erie in southwestern Ontario
Officials with the new inter-community transit route were pleasantly surprised to see 20 people waiting at White Oaks Mall to take the new bus to St. Thomas, Ont.
A family n South Bruce Peninsula is looking for answers after their pet cat died. On Friday, OPP got a call from a family that their cat had been shot with a pellet gun.
A 68-year-old man from Innisfil is charged with impaired driving after police say he crashed his vehicle into a business in Barrie and took off.
Police charged a driver with being impaired following a collision on an Ontario highway over the weekend.
The search for a missing 14-year-old girl from Alliston has ended.
As the total solar eclipse falls over parts of southwestern Ontario today, you can watch live coverage on ctvnewswindsor.ca.
The Windsor police arson and Major Crimes units are investigating after a body was found at the scene of a house fire in east Windsor.
Ryan Turgeon, 39, is charged with eight offences against two complainants for incidents between 2015 and 2019.
Searchers are scouring a remote section of northwestern Vancouver Island after a kayak was recovered over the weekend with no sign of its 21-year-old occupant.
A British Columbia man who burned down his father's home and then kicked to death a 78-year-old stranger on the main street of a quiet mountain town has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for what the judge described as 'a horrific, cowardly and senseless act of violence.'
Millions of people in Canada are witnessing a rare total solar eclipse today, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many. You can watch it all live here.
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
The Lethbridge Hurricanes were bounced out of the playoffs earlier this week by the Swift Current Broncos after a double-overtime thriller.
This Saturday marks the sixth anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and the start of Green Shirt Day, honouring the legacy of Logan Boulet.
Castle Mountain Resort is making use of the spring snowfall before they close for the season Sunday.
While winter car maintenance often takes center stage, neglecting spring preparations can lead to potential issues down the road. Here’s how you can get your car ready for spring while maximizing your savings with a CAA Membership.
Provincial police say they caught two impaired drivers in the same northwestern Ontario township within minutes of each other after they left the same bar.
Maamwesying North Shore Community Health Services and Algoma Public Health, held a signing ceremony late last month in Sault Ste. Marie.
Newfoundland's biggest museum has transformed into a giant Lego playground, featuring designs made by creators young and old.
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.