Quebec-based research initiative explores innovations in rural health care

DEVELOPING Spring storms brewing, set to bring snow and rain to central and Eastern Canada
Heavy rain and snowfall are expected in much of Eastern and Western Canada, according to the latest forecasts.
Although research on rural health care in Canada is limited, a 2018 study published by Laval University researchers showed that Canadians who suffer a stroke are 20 per cent more likely to die if treated in a rural hospital compared to an urban one.
Additionally, a separate study published in the British Medical Journal Open in 2019 showed that trauma patients in rural Quebec are three times more likely to die pre-hospital or in the emergency department. In that province, as well as many others, short staffing has led some emergency rooms to close altogether for hours or days at a time.
Dr. Rick Fleet, the research and innovation chair in emergency medicine at Laval University, believes local innovations can help improve access for patients and support health-care workers. At Living Lab Charlevoix he’s working with two hospitals in small-town Quebec to introduce medical students and residents to the realities of rural health care – and train them in “design thinking” to prioritize and prototype solutions.
Design thinking is rooted in empathy, and involves observing and talking to the people affected by a problem, making it an iterative, collaborative approach to solutions. The idea, says Fleet, is to “foster an environment where you involve many disciplines and stakeholders, including local citizens and patients, in developing and testing solutions to your local challenges.”
“We think teaching leadership and design thinking principles actually empowers students to reimagine the future of health care,” he says, “to be more audacious.”
Participants of Living Lab Charlevoix (LLC) spend half their time on clinical rotations at hospitals in the Quebec towns of Baie-Saint-Paul and La Malbaie. The rest of their time is spent on leadership and innovation. So far, there have been 70 “graduates” of the project, including senior residents and medical students, as well paramedics and other health professionals.
The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is one of the Living Lab’s national collaborators. “Innovation and shifting how we deliver services in rural and remote regions will be required to improve patient access to care and take the unrelenting pressure off rural health workers. We need to think outside of the ‘status quo’ box,” says CMA President Dr. Kathleen Ross.
One way LLC is looking to challenge the status quo is by harnessing technology. For example, students introduced physicians to an app called TREKK, which provides ready access to clinical resources for pediatric emergencies. The team is also exploring artificial intelligence tools to cut down on the time ER doctors spend taking notes.
But understanding the limitations of technology is equally important. To address delays in patient transfers caused by physician shortages, LLC deployed a telemedicine platform to support nurses on board ambulances. However, testing performed between 2018 and 2022 revealed that gaps in cellular service during transport meant communication was frequently severed, and ultimately, the platform was scrapped.
Some of Fleet’s other technologically advanced ideas, such as the use of drones to transport blood products and defibrillators in emergencies, have fallen by the wayside in lieu of on-the-ground, human-centred solutions. To quickly source personnel to address the local workforce shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, participants at the Living Lab Charlevoix tapped Quebec’s medical schools. With some basic instruction, they realized some 3,000 students in Years 1 through 3 could support their hospitals’ overstretched nurses in the ER.
After putting the idea through design thinking methodology, a trial was launched last summer. Fleet says nurses “felt honoured and respected,” and the medical students “became more empathetic and knowledgeable about what nurses do.”
On their own, experiments like these won’t close the access-to-care gap in rural communities. National health workforce planning and providing tools for professionals to do their jobs effectively is also critical. According to 2022 data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information, only eight per cent of Canada’s physicians serve 18 per cent of the country’s population living outside urban centres.
Additionally, a 2018 paper published in the journal PLOS One showed that, among rural hospitals in all provinces excluding Quebec, only one per cent of emergency departments had magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and 11 per cent had a CT scanner, vital for diagnosing critical conditions. The study also found that more than three-quarters or rural hospitals did not have an intensive care unit.
Dr. Jessie Warren, a family physician in rural Saskatchewan, recalls a patient with a severe headache and high blood pressure. The symptoms strongly suggested an intracranial hemorrhage, but before she could airlift the patient for neurosurgery in Regina, an 85-kilometre trip to the nearest centre with a CT scanner was required to document the bleed. “It’s just so frustrating,” she says.
Fleet has called for a CT scanner in every rural hospital. But Living Lab Charlevoix has shifted some of his thinking about local-level fixes. At the outset, Fleet’s goal was “to develop the most scalable model for optimal rural care.” Now, he’s a firm believer in the adage, “If you have seen one rural hospital, you have seen only one rural hospital.” A hospital in remote British Columbia will have different challenges than one in Ontario’s cottage country, so imposing one-size-fits-all solutions is less likely to drive meaningful, sustainable change than approaches rooted in place and developed with local stakeholders.
The biggest contribution his team can make, says Dr. Fleet, is to show other rural health-care systems how to create their own “living labs” – with solutions tailored to each region’s unique circumstances and facilities. He’s excited by the potential Living Lab Charlevoix holds to help others improve their creative thinking and leadership skills.
“We are training people to be innovative and how to unleash this power that is within everyone.”
This piece is part of a partnership between the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) and CTV News. For more information on the CMA, visit www.cma.ca.
Heavy rain and snowfall are expected in much of Eastern and Western Canada, according to the latest forecasts.
Jurisdictional jousting has begun over federal funding for housing projects as provincial leaders tell the Trudeau government to stay in its lane.
An 11-year-old boy who was killed by two large dogs in southeast Edmonton on Monday has been identified as a Grade 5 student from B.C. named Kache.
With Boeing under increased scrutiny thanks to a string of issues with its 737 Max airliners, some travellers say they're taking steps to avoid flying in the company's jets wherever possible.
There are more than a quarter of a million homes without power across Quebec as snow continues to blanket the province.
A cruise ship stuck in the northeastern Spanish port of Barcelona will be able to resume its route after a group of Bolivian passengers with visa problems were taken off the vessel on Thursday, authorities said.
Ottawa received 10.8 cm of snow from a spring snowstorm that has moved through the region. Environment Canada's forecast calls for another 5 cm of snow on Thursday, with another 2 to 4 cm of snow Thursday night.
Another confirmed case of measles has been identified in an Ontario adult who had recently travelled abroad through Toronto Pearson International Airport.
A private funeral service will be held for a family of four who died as the result of a murder-suicide at a farm near the village of Neudorf, Sask.
Ottawa received 10.8 cm of snow from a spring snowstorm that has moved through the region. Environment Canada's forecast calls for another 5 cm of snow on Thursday, with another 2 to 4 cm of snow Thursday night.
There are more than a quarter of a million homes without power across Quebec as snow continues to blanket the province.
To get an idea of the financial toll extreme weather is taking on this country's agriculture industry, look no further than the government of Saskatchewan's books.
It might be soggy today and tomorrow, but after a soaking that’s lasted several days, Toronto is poised to see some sunnier weather this weekend.
A private funeral service will be held for a family of four who died as the result of a murder-suicide at a farm near the village of Neudorf, Sask.
Calls are growing for the mayor of Quesnel, B.C., to resign over his wife’s public support of a residential school denialism book.
A cruise ship stuck in the northeastern Spanish port of Barcelona will be able to resume its route after a group of Bolivian passengers with visa problems were taken off the vessel on Thursday, authorities said.
Rescuers searched Thursday for missing people and worked to reach hundreds stranded when Taiwan's strongest earthquake in 25 years sent boulders and mud tumbling down mountainsides, blocking roads. Ten people died and more than 1,000 were injured.
A $62 million project to dredge Puerto Rico's biggest and most important seaport began Wednesday amid fierce opposition from environmentalists and a pending lawsuit.
Russia's defence minister warned his French counterpart against deploying troops to Ukraine in a rare phone call Wednesday and noted that Moscow is ready to take part in talks to end the conflict.
Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi has threatened to send 20,000 elephants to Germany amid a dispute over the import of hunting trophies.
The only maritime shipping terminal currently operating in the Port of Baltimore is preparing to process an influx of ships as crews continue clearing the mangled wreckage of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge.
The federal government has been rolling out bits of the upcoming federal budget over the last week, so far promising $23.5 billion in various new spending and loan measures. When asked whether that means the Liberals will be looking for additional revenue through new taxes, one federal minister was noncommittal.
Canada's national approach to combating foreign interference rather than tackling it on a riding-by-riding basis may have cost Erin O'Toole his job and been unfair to voters, the former Conservative leader told a federal inquiry Wednesday.
When polled about economic management, Canadians were more likely to say they don't trust any political parties at all than to say they trust the prime minister's Liberals.
In an Italian long-term care home in Toronto, about three new non-Italian residents are admitted each month due to government changes to priority rules, leaving them confused and isolated in a setting where they do not speak the language.
Another confirmed case of measles has been identified in an Ontario adult who had recently travelled abroad through Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Patients in all provinces are waiting longer for hip and knee replacements, cancer surgeries and other priority procedures than before the COVID-19 pandemic, national data shows.
Issues with Apple services including its App Store, video and music streaming platforms Apple TV+ and Apple Music, were resolved after outages that affected users across multiple regions, the company's website showed.
Students and parents at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School learned Tuesday evening of an incident that happened at the school recently through a letter sent by school administrators.
New research suggests that they crawled off ships arriving in North America earlier than previously thought and out-competed rodent rivals – going on to infuriate and disgust generations of city-dwellers and becoming so ubiquitous that they're known as common rats, street rats or sewer rats.
The beloved 'Matrix' movie franchise is expanding with an upcoming fifth installment, with the film’s original co-writer and co-director Lana Wachowski leading the charge as executive producer.
Eugene Levy says his 'SCTV' castmate Joe Flaherty was the only comedian who could get him to break character on stage.
Angie Harmon is mourning the loss of her dog Oliver who she says was killed by a driver during a grocery delivery.
With Boeing under increased scrutiny thanks to a string of issues with its 737 Max airliners, some travellers say they're taking steps to avoid flying in the company's jets wherever possible.
A former BlackBerry Ltd. employee has filed a lawsuit against the company and its new chief executive John Giamatteo, who she claims sexually harassed her and then retaliated against her after she reported the behaviour.
Disney won a hard-fought proxy battle against a group of activist investors who sought to secure seats on the company’s board of directors. The shareholder vote served as a legacy-defining victory for CEO Bob Iger.
For the first time in 25 years, a Quebecer has won the prestigious World Press Photo photography competition. Documentary photographer Charles-Frédérick Ouellet is one of the winners in the North and Central America region, in the 'single images' category.
Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
In Italy’s Calabria region, a couple has moved in from the U.S. and opened a restaurant selling American food, going up against intense local culinary traditions.
Yordan Alvarez homered twice amd matched his career high with four hits, Cristian Javier and four relievers combined on a one-hitter and the Houston Astros beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-0 on Wednesday night.
Anthony Edwards scored 28 points, Naz Reid added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves routed the short-handed Toronto Raptors 133-85 on Wednesday night to move into a tie for first-place in the Western Conference.
The Toronto Blue Jays unveiled new menu items coming to the Rogers Centre next week, just days ahead of the team’s home opener.
A 13-year-old is facing several charges after crashing a Lamborghini on a West Vancouver highway, local police say.
The Manitoba government is extending the fuel tax holiday.
Tesla posted its first year-over-year drop in sales since the first year of the pandemic, as increased electric vehicle competition from Chinese and Western automakers ate into demand.
A family from Ontario says their SUV was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Montreal while the family was on a March break vacation down south.
Two adventurous snowbirds have embarked on an amazing journey back to Canada, and they're inviting the world to join in on their adventure.
A first responder and a former police officer saved a Nova Scotia man's life as he suffered a heart attack on ice in March.
A distillery in Parkland County is being internationally recognized for outstanding whisky production – and one bottle in particular is getting all the attention.
An historic downtown Toronto bar is closing its doors next week after nearly 200 years in business.
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
The spring allergy season has started early in many parts of Canada, with high levels of pollen in some cities already. Experts weigh in on which areas have it worse so far this season.
It was a typical Tuesday for Mabel Beharrell, 84, until she got the call that would turn her world upside down. Her teenaged grandson was in trouble and needed her help.
B.C. conservation officers recently seized a nine-foot-long Burmese python from a home in Chilliwack.
Police responded to another shooting in Vancouver's downtown core on Wednesday night, with the latest incident leaving one person wounded.
When Andy was diagnosed with aggressive lung cancer, he was shocked, but it was the handling of his medical coverage that left him stunned and deeply upset.
The B.C. NDP government has introduced legislation that will tax home-flipping – starting next year.
Another confirmed case of measles has been identified in an Ontario adult who had recently travelled abroad through Toronto Pearson International Airport.
It might be soggy today and tomorrow, but after a soaking that’s lasted several days, Toronto is poised to see some sunnier weather this weekend.
In an Italian long-term care home in Toronto, about three new non-Italian residents are admitted each month due to government changes to priority rules, leaving them confused and isolated in a setting where they do not speak the language.
Calgary police have arrested two men in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of a 29-year-old woman.
Many Albertans needing surgeries such as hip and knee replacements aren't having the procedures done on time, according to a new study.
A snowfall warning is now in place for the city of Calgary and many surrounding communities on Thursday as storm system, forecasted earlier this week, has finally arrived.
Ottawa received 10.8 cm of snow from a spring snowstorm that has moved through the region. Environment Canada's forecast calls for another 5 cm of snow on Thursday, with another 2 to 4 cm of snow Thursday night.
The moon’s orbit is set to position it directly between the Earth and the sun, causing a solar eclipse on April 8.
Ottawa saw a 7 per cent decrease in home sales over $1.2 million in January and February, the only Canadian region to see a decline in year-over-year luxury home sales this year.
There are more than a quarter of a million homes without power across Quebec as snow continues to blanket the province.
Aeroports de Montreal says it plans to invest nearly $4 billion between now and 2028 to improve access to the Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport.
Montreal police are investigating after a car was set on fire in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
Four witnesses were called to testify during day two of a teen's manslaughter trial in Edmonton.
An 11-year-old boy who was killed by two large dogs in southeast Edmonton on Monday has been identified as a Grade 5 student from B.C. named Kache.
The Alberta government encouraged optimism surrounding the current state of addiction in the province ahead of making changes to the way mental health and addiction services will be offered earlier this week. CTV News Edmonton has done an analysis of the publicly available drug-poisoning death data to see if the numbers support the province's recent claims.
Nova Scotia Health says another water break has happened at the QEII Halifax Infirmary site.
An iconic spot to stay for travellers on the Cabot Trail in Cape Breton, N.S., is closing their doors due to the high cost of bringing the buildings up to code.
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, April 4, 2024.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make a housing announcement in Winnipeg today.
People at a Winnipeg mosque are still shocked after they say two people tried to break into the building in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The province is putting up new money to help families and businesses curb crime. But advocates and business owners are questioning if it’s enough to make a real difference.
Saskatchewan is remembering former Roughriders player and executive Jim Hopson.
A private funeral service will be held for a family of four who died as the result of a murder-suicide at a farm near the village of Neudorf, Sask.
RCMP say one person is dead following a house fire in in the village of Lipton, Sask.
Karen Redman has addressed Waterloo Region’s controversial plan to acquire farm land in Wilmot Township in an email to concerned citizens.
The Waterloo Region District School Board has reversed its earlier decision to keep schools open as usual on Monday during the solar eclipse.
Emergency services responded to the scene at the intersection of Highway 24 and Concession 13 Townsend in Norfolk County around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
With the warmer-than-usual temperatures on Wednesday, some are thinking about the excess snow sitting around properties that will be melting rapidly and could cause issues.
A Saskatchewan woman’s parents continue to search for answers on the seventh anniversary of their daughter’s disappearance.
A group of climate activists suing the Saskatchewan government over its bid to build more gas-powered electric plants will soon have its first day in court.
Five people from southern Ontario have been charged after the investigation of a fatal collision last week led to the discovery of illicit drugs, weapons and cash.
An 11-year-old boy who was killed by two large dogs in southeast Edmonton on Monday has been identified as a Grade 5 student from B.C. named Kache.
Speed cameras at six locations throughout Greater Sudbury became operational March 22, but some residents are apparently unhappy.
Police in Sarnia are hoping the public can help identify a person wanted in relation to a pharmacy robbery. The incident happened on March 13 at Northgate Pharmacy in Northgate Plaza on Exmouth Street.
Frustrated commuters will have a new traffic headache to worry about in north London, Ont. next year.
Students and parents at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School learned Tuesday evening of an incident that happened at the school recently through a letter sent by school administrators.
Residents across central Ontario woke up Thursday morning to a blanket of white after Mother Nature provided an early spring storm with two to five centimetres of wet snow.
There was a heavy police presence in downtown Barrie during the early morning hours on Thursday for an ongoing criminal investigation.
Provincial police have deemed the death of a missing man whose body was found on the side of the road in Caledon a homicide.
A former high school teacher in Windsor is on trial for sex offences.
A $7,000 bill handed to a local family isn't sitting well and they want others to know.
Windsor police officers are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a residence in Ford City.
Myrolslav Solon’ko is a Ukrainian dentist who has spent the last two years volunteering on one of several mobile dental vans that travel to the frontlines of the war.
The B.C. NDP government has introduced legislation that will tax home-flipping – starting next year.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are appealing for witnesses after a man reportedly assaulted a woman and exposed himself at a popular beach near Parksville, B.C.
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.
The Government of Alberta has come up with a new plan to attract doctors to rural communities.
A Crown prosecutor said Wednesday that the trial for three men charged over their roles in an Alberta border blockade two years ago has nothing to do with their beliefs or right to protest.
An employee at a southern Alberta ski resort is making visitors smile, one hug at a time.
The Transportation Safety Board is looking into the circumstances surrounding a “hard landing” at the Sault Ste. Marie Airport.
Five people from southern Ontario have been charged after the investigation of a fatal collision last week led to the discovery of illicit drugs, weapons and cash.
Parts of Highways 101, 129 and 144 are closed Wednesday because of poor weather conditions and other factors.
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Whitney McCullough says she has always felt like people outside her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, need subtitles to decipher her accent and slang. So it has been strange and delightful to discover through her TikTok videos that in Newfoundland and Labrador, people understand her just fine.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.