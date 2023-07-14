Online, 'unalive' means death or suicide. Experts say it might help kids discuss those things

US--The Rise of Unalive (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin) US--The Rise of Unalive (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

MORE HEALTH NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social