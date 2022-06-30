Nutrition warnings coming to the front of pre-packaged food in Canada

Canada plans to require that companies add nutrition warnings to the front of pre-packaged food with high levels of saturated fat, sugar or sodium.

But ground meat will be exempt from the labels, after ranchers groups objected to Health Canada's proposal earlier this month.

The new labels will complement, rather than replace, the more detailed nutrition information that's typically on the back of food packaging.

Packaged foods deemed to have health benefits in spite of high levels of these nutrients, including ground meat and milk, won't include the labels.

The rules are set to come into force at the beginning of 2026, which the government says gives companies ample time to manage the costs of adjusting their packaging.

More to come...