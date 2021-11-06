TORONTO -- Mumm's Sprouting Seeds brand Broccoli is being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.

Consumers, retailers and distributors are being asked not to use, repackage or sell the recalled products which have been sold nationally in stores and via online retailers.

The affected products were sold in one, five, 10 and 25 kg packages.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick.

Symptoms of the bacterial disease can include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, and in rare cases severe arthritis.