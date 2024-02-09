More listeria-contaminated foods removed from shelves: Here are the recalls for the week
Additional foods with possible listeria contamination were recalled this week. Here's a look at the recalls of the week.
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items, including more listeria-contaminated foods. Here are the products Canadians should watch out for.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued a recall Monday for OGGI's American pizza made with Beyond Meat due to undeclared milk.
The pizzas can be identified by Universal Product Code 628451684770.
The CFIA issued a recall Tuesday for Bauman's Country Meat Shop's large and small summer sausages after possible listeria monocytogenes contamination was found in test results.
The sausages can be identified by their Universal Product Codes 0200200338006 and 0200202422000.
Food contaminated with this type of bacteria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, warned the food inspection agency.
Pinty's fully cooked crispy chicken breasts were also recalled Tuesday by the CFIA due to possible pieces of metal.
The chicken can be identified by Universal Product Code 069094623236.
On Wednesday, the CFIA issued a recall for certain President's Choice and Taylor Farms salad kits after concerns of listeria contamination stemming from a deadly outbreak in the U.S.
The recall notice included Mexican-style street corn salad kits sold in 285 gram bags and a double pack of 335 gram bags. The recall affect products with best-before dates prior to, and including, Feb. 19.
The CFIA said there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the salad kits in Canada.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, at least 26 people have fallen ill, resulting in 23 hospitalizations and two deaths. The outbreak includes reported illnesses dating back to 2014.
The CFIA also recalled southwest potato, black bean and egg wraps and Rojo's black bean 6 layer dip due to possible listeria contamination.
The dip was made using cheese recalled by Rizo-López Foods, Inc., linked to the U.S. outbreak, including the cheese from the salad kits.
CFIA said that consumers should check if they have any of the following food recalls and throw them out.
Health Canada issued a recall Wednesday for Achim GII cordless Morningstar light filtering mini blinds due to strangulation and choking.
According to the health department, the blinds do not meet Canada's Corded Window Coverings regulations.
Young children may pull looped cords around their necks or get tangled up, which can cause strangulation or death. Small parts of the blinds can pose a choking hazard.
Health Canada said while the company has stopped sales in Canada, the blinds are still available for sale by unverified foreign sellers on online marketplaces.
An unknown number of products were sold in Canada, they added. No incidents or injuries related to the blinds have been reported.
Health Canada urges customers to stop using the blinds and safely dispose of them.
Health Canada issued a recall Friday for several brands of baby walkers due to injury hazards.
Olmitos, Kikkaboo, and Plastimyr brands have been recalled and banned in Canada.
The health department warned that children can fall down the stairs while using the walker.
Olmitos's models include: basic zoo walker, animals, best friends, car, F.1., and stars.
The company said 700 units were sold in Canada from April to December 2023.
Kikkaboo's models include: car, clavier, forest, lady bug, misty, ocean parts, and unicorn.
The company said 28 units were sold in Canada from October to November 2023
Plastiymr baby walkers come in blue, grey and pink. The company said eight units have been sold in Canada from April to December 2023.
No incidents or injuries for all brands have been reported as of Feb. 7.
Health Canada said consumers should stop using the baby walkers and dispose of them safely or return the products to TradeInn.com for a refund.
With files from CTVNews.ca's Adam Frisk
