Listeria contamination fears prompt Canadian salad recall

Certain President’s Choice and Taylor Farms brand salad kits are being recalled in Canada over concerns of a Listeria contamination, stemming from a deadly outbreak in the U.S.

Health Canada issued a recall notice Wednesday for President's Choice brand and Taylor Farms brand Mexican-Style Street Corn Salad Kits, warning people not to consume the salad.

"Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," the national health agency warned in the recall notice. "If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your health-care provider."

The affected products are sold in 285 gram bags and a double back of 335 gram bags. Both products have a best before date of up to and including Feb. 19.

The salad kits were made using cheese recalled from Rizo-López Foods, Inc. that has been the subject of an investigation to the deadly outbreak in the U.S. However, Health Canada said there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the recalled products in Canada.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, at least 26 people have fallen ill, resulting in 23 hospitalizations and two deaths. The outbreak includes reported illnesses dating back to 2014.

Health Canada is asking consumers who have purchased the affected to products to toss them out or return them to the location where they were purchased.