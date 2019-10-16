TORONTO – Another slew of beef and veal products have been added to an ongoing recall across the country for E. coli concerns.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency expanded its recall on Oct. 18 for various beef products sold at retailers including Nations Fresh Food Market in Hamilton and St. Lawrence Market’s SK Quality Meats/Witteveen Quality Meats in Toronto.

Cracked pepper beef sirloin from Walmart stores in Ontario and Alberta, bacon-wrapped beef medallions from Overwaitea in B.C., and marinated “Miami ribs” from Pusateri’s Fine Foods in Toronto, Ont., were among dozens of consumer products previouslyrecalled by the CFIA.

Many of the items named in the recall, first issued Oct. 12, were sold in Ontario and Quebec, but recalls have also been issued from British Columbiato the Atlantic provinces.

Items also include products sold for commercial and institutional use, including hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals, and nursing homes across Ontario.

Other companies named in the notice include Nortown Foods in Thornhill, Ont., The Garden Basket in Markham, and Jian Hing Food Mart in Scarborough.

“If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor,” the notice reads. “Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea.”

The CFIA says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the recalled products.

The updates add to a slew of recent recalls this month. In the past week, hundreds of beef and veal products and batches of diced chicken products were added to food recalls due to E. coli and listeria concerns.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a public health alert for some raw beef products imported from Canada that are linked to the growing recall.

According to the alert, the recalled products were distributed to institutions and retailers in Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.

A complete list of recalled products and where they are sold can be searched on the CFIA website.