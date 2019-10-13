

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





More than two dozen raw beef and veal products have been added to an ongoing food recall in Canada due to concerns about E. coli.

The newest warning from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, issued October 12, features a list of raw beef and veal products sold in various markets and stores in Ontario and Quebec.

Some beef and veal products from Mississauga-based Noor Halal Meat and Grocery and veal brisket from Oriental Food Center in Mississauga, Ont. are part of the recall notice. Products from both companies were sold in Ontario stores.

Also included in the recall notice were beef liver, tongue and heart products from Jersey Meat Products, which were sold in Ontario restaurants and supermarkets. Beef products from 4412532 Canada Inc., which were sold in Quebec, have also been recalled.

There have been no illnesses associated with these recalls, CFIA states.

“Distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products,” the notice read.

This round of recalls is simply the latest in a string of recent ones in the past week, according to the CFIA. On Thursday, almost 100 beef and veal products and an additional nine batches of diced chicken products were added to an ongoing food recall due to the risk of E. Coli and Listeria.