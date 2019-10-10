TORONTO -- More than 40 additional products have been recalled as the Canadian meat industry grapples with concerns about Listeria contamination in deli chicken and E. coli contamination in beef and veal.

The beef and veal recall first came to light last week, when Toronto-based Ryding-Regency Meat Packers announced a recall of dozens of products it had produced in May. The products are not believed to have reached supermarkets, as they were only ever intended for commercial and institutional sale.

The recall had been triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency inspection activities, and the CFIA has suspended Ryding-Regency’s production licence over compliance concerns.

As the CFIA has continued its investigation, it has found reason to issue recall advisories for 41 more beef products.

The list includes a dozen more Ryding-Regency products that were missed in the first recall, as well as many products that do not bear the Ryding-Regency name.

Twenty-seven recalled products, mainly beef patties and burgers, are labelled ‘Prepared by Centennial Foods’ and were sold for commercial and institutional use, as were three recalled products from The Beef Boutique Ltd.

The concerns havealso moved into retail territory, however, with the recall of one batch of fresh lean beef burgers sold at Metro supermarkets in Ontario and one batch of frozen lean ground beef sold in Alberta under the brand name Top Grass Cattle Company.

The latest chicken recalls, meanwhile, are solely focused on recall.

Two batches of a chicken Caesar penne salad sold at Longo’s grocery stores in Ontario under the brand name The Kitchen have been added to the recall, as have Deli-icious Fresh Goods-branded chicken salad sandwiches and chicken wraps sold in New Brunswick.

These are the latest chicken products to be recalled because they contain diced chicken that may have been contaminated by the Listeria bacteria. Previous recalls have included products sold at major retailers and distributed across the country.

In all cases, people who have recalled products in their possession are being advised to return them to the point of purchase.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the beef recall. The Public Health Agency of Canada said Oct. 2 that it was aware of seven illnesses believed to be linked to contaminated chicken.

