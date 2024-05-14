Health

    • Sunchips, Munchies recalled by Frito Lay Canada for possible salmonella contamination

    Munchies Original Snack Mix and Sunchips Harvest Cheddar Flavoured Multigrain Snacks are being recalled in Canada.
    Frito Lay Canada is recalling two of its most popular snacks due to a possible risk of salmonella contamination.

    The recall applies to Sunchips Harvest Cheddar Flavoured Multigrain Snacks, as well as Munchies Original Snack Mix.

    A statement says this is due to a result of the seasoning supplier informing Frito Lay an ingredient added to it by a third party was potentially contaminated with salmonella.

    Frito Lay says while it's not found any salmonella in the seasoning, it's still going ahead with the recall out of an abundance of caution.

    Salmonella is a bacterium that can possibly cause diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps.

    People are being encouraged to check their cupboard for these products and dispose of them.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2024.

