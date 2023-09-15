Health professionals, patients challenging rejection to use psilocybin in training

A group of health-care workers and Canada's first man to legally receive psilocybin assisted therapy have filed an application for a judicial review after their request to use a restricted psychedelic drug for experiential training was rejected by Health Canada. Thomas Hartle of Saskatoon, shown in this undated handout photo, is the first person to get an exemption from Health Canada to use "magic mushrooms" to treat end-of life anxiety for cancer patients. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Thomas Hartle A group of health-care workers and Canada's first man to legally receive psilocybin assisted therapy have filed an application for a judicial review after their request to use a restricted psychedelic drug for experiential training was rejected by Health Canada. Thomas Hartle of Saskatoon, shown in this undated handout photo, is the first person to get an exemption from Health Canada to use "magic mushrooms" to treat end-of life anxiety for cancer patients. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Thomas Hartle

MORE HEALTH NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Diana, Princess of Wales' 'black sheep' knit is the most valuable sweater ever sold at auction

Princess Diana wore many show-stopping outfits over the years, leaving behind an indelible impact on fashion history as it relates to royal dress codes, semiotics and more. From her unforgettable wedding dress to the black velvet cocktail dress, affectionately dubbed her “revenge dress” in the media, she wore in 1994 to even the pioneering penchant for athleisure she demonstrated throughout the ‘90s, Diana’s daring sense of style has become part of her lasting legacy.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News