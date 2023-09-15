Health professionals, patients challenging rejection to use psilocybin in training
A group of health-care workers and patients have turned to Federal Court in an effort to overturn Health Canada's rejection of their request to use a restricted psychedelic drug for professional training.
Health Canada turned down the request last month to allow health workers to access and consume psilocybin – the psychedelic compound produced by magic mushrooms – after they argued it was necessary for professional training to provide psilocybin-assisted therapy.
The group of 79 individuals, which includes nurses, doctors, counsellors and patients, filed an application for judicial review of Health Canada's decision with the court on Friday, their lawyer said.
"There are very few healthcare practitioners in Canada who are trained in administering psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy. These few practitioners are unable to meet the overwhelming need," the application filed with court said.
"Many patients are unable to receive treatment. Many more are unable to even begin the process of seeking treatment because there are not enough trained healthcare practitioners."
The health professionals are arguing that experiencing the restricted drug themselves is needed to safely provide psilocybin-assisted therapy to patients.
Their case comes after a similar application for judication review on behalf of 96 health professionals was argued in Federal Court in March – a ruling in that case is pending .
Nicholas Pope, the lawyer representing health-care workers and patients in both cases, said the latest legal effort involves Thomas Hartle, a 54-year-old from Saskatchewan, who was the first person in Canada granted permission to undergo psilocybin-assisted therapy.
Hartle has stage four terminal cancer and suffers from end-of-life distress, Pope said.
"What he's found is he needs treatment about every three to six months because it starts to wear off," Pope said in a phone interview.
"Now he's unable to get further treatment because for each of his past treatments that has been approved for by Health Canada, he's had to fly from his home in Saskatoon to British Columbia to have it done."
Pope said it is difficult for Hartle, as a terminal cancer patient, to keep travelling to B.C. for treatment.
"Now he's unable to continue getting this treatment … because there are no adequately trained practitioners closer to his home in Saskatchewan," the lawyer said.
In an affidavit filed with court, Hartle writes that the psilocybin-assisted therapy has been effective for him. Before going through it, he was in a constant state of depression and all he could think about was his "imminent death," he said.
Health Canada did not respond to a request for a comment on the latest case on Friday.
Psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy involves ingesting consciousness-altering substances like psilocybin in a clinical setting as part of more traditional psychotherapy. A trained, licensed clinical practitioner then provides therapy that guides patients as they experience the effects of the psychedelic.
Several peer-reviewed studies have found such psychotherapy can safely and effectively treat patients dealing with psychological and physical pain that is otherwise treatment resistant.
In 2020, Health Canada started granting exemptions under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act to patients suffering from end-of-life psychological distress, treatment-resistant depression and major depressive disorder.
In the previous case in March, Pope argued in court that Canada was violating the rights of hundreds of patients by creating a barrier for doctors trying to get training on how to provide the therapy, growing the backlog of patients looking to access therapists offering the treatment.
"Thousands of patients across Canada who suffer from treatment resistant depression, major depressive disorder, and end-of-life distress have tried countless treatments and medications but have found no relief,” he told the court.
"Each day that goes on, the delay increases risk of harm … Waitlisted patients have testified that they’ve contemplated or attempted suicide."
Pope said at that time that it was "absolutely essential" for professionals who want to get a license to experience the psychedelics themselves because "experts have all agreed experiential training and personal experience with psilocybin is required to safely guide patients through psilocybin assisted psychotherapy."
In March, a lawyer for Health Canada argued that Health Canada hasn’t seen evidence that therapists ingesting the psychedelic trains them to provide more effective treatment.
There are Canadians who provide the psychotherapy without having consumed magic mushrooms during their trainings, lawyer Jennifer Francis had said.
She also said the health minister believes the health-care professionals are making "sweeping and conclusive statements about the state of the scientific evidence” on psychedelics.
Pope said he was expecting a decision on the March case very soon.
"Hopefully, if we get a positive result in the first court case, the government will do the right thing on this (latest) court case," he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2023.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Environment Canada extends hurricane watch to Halifax as Lee creeps closer
Halifax and Lunenburg are the latest regions in Nova Scotia being asked to prepare for damaging winds, large waves, flooding and power outages as Hurricane Lee creeps closer to the Maritimes.
This amount of coffee a day is tied to a lower risk of depression and anxiety: study
Researchers have found that the number of coffee cups an individual consumes reveals their risk of developing depression and anxiety, according to a recent study.
Cloudy with a chance of pizza: Drone company elevates food delivery, raises more serious uses
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's… pizza? A drone delivery service has partnered with a major pizza chain, and says the technology could have more serious uses as well.
Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness announce separation
Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness have announced they are separating after 27 years of marriage.
Internal email says specialized RCMP team was not immediately available to respond to Sask. mass stabbings
Internal RCMP emails show a specialized team that deals with high-risk situations was not immediately available to respond to the stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan last year because of contract negotiations.
E. coli outbreak spotlights daycare food safety, experts say
Experts say an outbreak of E. coli that's sickened hundreds has shone a much-needed spotlight on food safety at daycares.
Diana, Princess of Wales' 'black sheep' knit is the most valuable sweater ever sold at auction
Princess Diana wore many show-stopping outfits over the years, leaving behind an indelible impact on fashion history as it relates to royal dress codes, semiotics and more. From her unforgettable wedding dress to the black velvet cocktail dress, affectionately dubbed her “revenge dress” in the media, she wore in 1994 to even the pioneering penchant for athleisure she demonstrated throughout the ‘90s, Diana’s daring sense of style has become part of her lasting legacy.
Health professionals, patients challenging rejection to use psilocybin in training
A group of health-care workers and patients have turned to Federal Court in an effort to overturn Health Canada's rejection of their request to use a restricted psychedelic drug for professional training.
Molecule only produced by living things on Earth has been detected on an exoplanet: NASA
New data from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has revealed that K2-18 b, an exoplanet nearly nine times the size of Earth, could be an example of a theorized class of planets with hydrogen-rich atmospheres, vast liquid oceans and the potential to support life.
Canada
-
Environment Canada extends hurricane watch to Halifax as Lee creeps closer
Halifax and Lunenburg are the latest regions in Nova Scotia being asked to prepare for damaging winds, large waves, flooding and power outages as Hurricane Lee creeps closer to the Maritimes.
-
Internal email says specialized RCMP team was not immediately available to respond to Sask. mass stabbings
Internal RCMP emails show a specialized team that deals with high-risk situations was not immediately available to respond to the stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan last year because of contract negotiations.
-
Calgary daycare E. coli outbreak families to receive compassionate care funds
Families affected by a massive E. coli outbreak in Calgary linked to daycares will be receiving financial help from the Alberta government.
-
Gondola crash at Mont-Tremblant: policy gaps contributed to death
A deadly collision between a gondola and a drill rig at Quebec's Mont Tremblant Ski Resort in July occurred, in part, because of incomplete procedures governing how construction equipment was to be moved on the property, a labour inspector has concluded.
-
2 teens charged with attempted murder of N.S. RCMP officer in alleged hit-and-run
Two teens have been charged with attempted murder after they allegedly struck and seriously injured a Nova Scotia RCMP officer with a car early Sunday morning.
-
National home sales fall 4% between July and August as market slows: CREA
The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales slowed last month as they tumbled by roughly four per cent between July and August.
World
-
Biden sending aides to Detroit to address autoworkers strike, says 'record profits' should be shared
President Joe Biden on Friday dispatched two of his top aides to Detroit to help resolve the strike by unionized autoworkers, expressing sympathy for the union by suggesting that the Big 3 automakers should share their 'record profits.'
-
Trump and DeSantis to clash Friday as campaigns collide publicly in Washington and behind closed doors in Florida
The presidential campaigns of former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will clash out in the open and behind closed doors on Friday as their fight for the future of the GOP intensifies.
-
British nurse found guilty of murdering 7 babies launches bid to appeal convictions
A British neonatal nurse who was found guilty of murdering seven babies and the attempted murder of six others has launched a bid to appeal her convictions, officials said Friday.
-
'It's not just death or flooding, it's memories,' says Canadian woman after 14 family members found dead in Libya
With at least 11,300 believed to be dead in Libya from the flooding, an Ottawa woman anxiously waits for news on missing family members in Libya
-
Dominican Republic closes all borders with Haiti as tensions rise on island both countries share
The Dominican Republic shut all land, air and sea borders with Haiti on Friday in a dispute about construction of a canal on Haitian soil that taps into a shared river, as armed Dominican soldiers patrolled entry points and military planes roared overhead.
-
Father, stepmother and uncle of dead girl appear in U.K. court on murder charge after Pakistan arrests
The father, stepmother and uncle of a 10-year-old girl found dead in her U.K. home appeared in court on murder charges Friday after being arrested and deported from Pakistan after an extensive police search.
Politics
-
Volatile world, arbitrary detentions have Ottawa seeking more friends at UN next week
The Trudeau government is planning to use next week's United Nations General Assembly to try building momentum against states using people as pawns in diplomatic spats, with the help of former detainees such as Michael Kovrig.
-
Ng won't confirm status of 'Team Canada' mission to India amid strained relations
Trade Minister Mary Ng has spent the past four months talking up a major visit to India designed to boost Canadian exports to the world's most populous country.
-
Ottawa to remove GST on new rental housing, calls on cities to end exclusionary zoning: PM
The Liberal government is dusting off a measure it promised years ago and pulling in other parties' proposals for cheaper groceries and more homes as it struggles to tackle affordability concerns that are top-of-mind for many Canadians.
Health
-
What are the most common causes of food poisoning in Canada?
What are the most common types of bacteria, parasites and viruses that cause food poisonings in Canada?
-
E. coli outbreak spotlights daycare food safety, experts say
Experts say an outbreak of E. coli that's sickened hundreds has shone a much-needed spotlight on food safety at daycares.
-
Health professionals, patients challenging rejection to use psilocybin in training
A group of health-care workers and patients have turned to Federal Court in an effort to overturn Health Canada's rejection of their request to use a restricted psychedelic drug for professional training.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts launch to space station
A NASA astronaut on her inaugural spaceflight and two cosmonauts launched aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft toward the International Space Station Friday, marking the first time Russia has launched astronauts to the orbiting outpost in nearly a year.
-
Abandoned Apollo 17 lunar lander module is causing tremors on the moon
A spacecraft left behind by U.S. astronauts on the lunar surface could be causing small tremors known as moonquakes, according to a new study.
-
Cloudy with a chance of pizza: Drone company elevates food delivery, raises more serious uses
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's… pizza? A drone delivery service has partnered with a major pizza chain, and says the technology could have more serious uses as well.
Entertainment
-
Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness announce separation
Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness have announced they are separating after 27 years of marriage.
-
Diana, Princess of Wales' 'black sheep' knit is the most valuable sweater ever sold at auction
Princess Diana wore many show-stopping outfits over the years, leaving behind an indelible impact on fashion history as it relates to royal dress codes, semiotics and more. From her unforgettable wedding dress to the black velvet cocktail dress, affectionately dubbed her “revenge dress” in the media, she wore in 1994 to even the pioneering penchant for athleisure she demonstrated throughout the ‘90s, Diana’s daring sense of style has become part of her lasting legacy.
-
Diddy made music a priority over businesses to create 'The Love Album - Off the Grid'
On Friday, Diddy will release his new album called "The Love Album - Off the Grid." His fifth studio project features nearly 30 guests including Mary J. Blige, Justin Bieber, H.E.R., and Babyface.
Business
-
S&P/TSX composite little changed in mid-morning trading, U.S. markets down
Canada's main stock index was little changed in midday trading Friday, while U.S. markets traded lower, led by losses in tech.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Metroland ends print editions of community papers, keeps regional dailies
Metroland Media Group plans to end the print editions of its community newspapers and will exit the flyer business as it seeks protection under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act as part of a restructuring plan.
-
Cloudy with a chance of pizza: Drone company elevates food delivery, raises more serious uses
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's… pizza? A drone delivery service has partnered with a major pizza chain, and says the technology could have more serious uses as well.
Lifestyle
-
Citing sustainability, Starbucks wants to overhaul its iconic cup. Will customers go along?
For a generation and more, it has been a cornerstone of consumer society, first in the United States and then globally -- the throwaway cup with the emerald logo depicting a longhaired siren with locks like ocean waves.
-
Blinded by a Russian shell, this Ukrainian soldier couldn't see his wedding. But cried at new love
Blinded by a Russian mortar shell, Ukrainian veteran Ivan Soroka couldn't see his bride when she walked into his family home in a shoulderless white dress, a bouquet of white flowers in her right hand.
-
Pig kidney works a record 2 months in donated body, raising hope for animal-human transplants
Dozens of doctors and nurses silently lined the hospital hallway in tribute: For a history-making two months, a pig's kidney worked normally inside the brain-dead man on the gurney rolling past them.
Sports
-
Majority of Spain’s World Cup-winning squad refuse to play upcoming matches amid fallout from unwanted kiss
The vast majority of Spain’s World Cup-winning squad says it will refuse to be called up for the country’s two upcoming Women’s Nations League matches as it continues to push for “real structural changes” in Spanish soccer, following the fallout from ex-soccer boss Luis Rubiales’ unwanted kiss on La Roja star Jennifer Hermoso.
-
Rubiales has been given a restraining order after denying wrongdoing in front of a Spanish judge
Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish soccer federation, has been given a restraining order and is prohibited from contacting the player he kissed on the lips last month at the Women's World Cup, Spain's National Court said Friday.
-
Sergio Perez says he received personal apology from Red Bull boss over heritage comments
Sergio Perez said Thursday he received a personal apology from Red Bull boss Helmut Marko over comments Marko made suggesting his heritage was to blame for inconsistent results on the track.
Autos
-
Biden sending aides to Detroit to address autoworkers strike, says 'record profits' should be shared
President Joe Biden on Friday dispatched two of his top aides to Detroit to help resolve the strike by unionized autoworkers, expressing sympathy for the union by suggesting that the Big 3 automakers should share their 'record profits.'
-
U.S. auto strike expected to affect Canada in deeply integrated industry
A limited strike by autoworkers in the United States is expected to affect the sector in Canada as the industry in both countries is deeply integrated.
-
What's at stake as 13,000 workers go on strike at major U.S. auto makers
About 13,000 auto workers have walked off the job at three targeted factories after their union leaders couldn't reach a deal with Detroit's automakers. The United Auto Workers union is seeking big raises and better benefits from General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.