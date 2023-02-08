Health-care workers have new hand-washing guidelines. Here's how you can apply them

Beyond the usual soap, water and paper towel treatment, hand hygiene has typically been the domain of health-care professionals and food and beverage workers.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic served as a reminder for households around the world about the importance of thorough, multi-step hand washing. The way respiratory viruses have circulated this winter following the return to in-person learning and pre-pandemic social activities, most Canadians could probably benefit from a refresher.

Fortunately, the standard essential practices for hand hygiene in health-care settings have just received an update, thanks to a collaboration between five major U.S.-based medical organizations.

The latest recommendations – entitled "Strategies to Prevent Healthcare-Associated Infections through Hand Hygiene: 2022 Update" – emphasize the importance of healthy skin and nails and easy access to alcohol-based hand sanitizers for preventing the spread of infectious germs.

Here are some of the current guidelines anyone can apply in their daily life.

CONSIDER YOUR FINGERNAILS

Short, natural nails with standard polish or no polish are easier to clean than long nails and nails painted with gel shellac, according to the guidelines. They're also less likely to harbour harmful germs.

As for artificial nails and those with chipped nail polish, the authors said existing research has shown that they can harbour germs.

REMEMBER THUMBS AND FINGERTIPS

It's easy to cut corners while handwashing, even for health-care professionals. According to the authors of the updated guidelines, existing research had shown only seven per cent of health-care personnel effectively clean the entire surface of their hands.

Thumbs and fingertips are the areas of the hand people most frequently miss. So the next time you wash your hands, pay extra attention to your thumbs and fingertips. The Public Health Agency of Canada recommends rubbing wet, soapy hands together for at least 20 seconds before rinsing and drying with clean paper towel. If soap and water aren’t available, use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60 per cent alcohol and rub your hands together until dry.

NURTURE YOUR SKIN AND NAILS

According to the authors, maintaining healthy skin and nails is a crucial element of hand hygiene.

Cracked, damaged and otherwise injured skin on the hand can become a haven for harmful pathogens, according to the World Health Organization, which writes in its own hand hygiene guidelines, "skin damage may lead to bacteria colonizing the skin and possible spread of blood-borne viruses as well as other microorganisms."

The updated hand hygiene guidelines recommend maintaining the health of your skin and nails by making sure you have access to hand sanitizer and moisturizer, avoiding washing with overly hot water, and patting, rather than rubbing, your hands dry.