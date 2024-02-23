From salmonella-contaminated foods to birth control pills: Here are this week's recalls in Canada

BREAKING Russian ambassador to Canada calls new sanctions 'act of empty symbolism'
Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly announced a new round of sanctions on 10 individuals and 153 Russian entities Friday.
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items, including overheated vacuum batteries and misprinted birth control pills this week.
The Canadian Food Inspect Agency (CFIA) issued a recall Tuesday for Taylor Farms' Mexican style street corn chopped salad kit due to possible salmonella contamination.
The 329 gram salad kits are identified by their Universal Product Code 030223061397 and have a best before date of Feb. 21, 2024.
The CFIA is urging consumers to check if they have the affected salad kits and to throw them out.
Earlier this week, four brands of eggs distributed in Saskatchewan were also recalled due to salmonella.
The recalled products included Compliments large size eggs, Harman medium size eggs, No Name large size white eggs, and Star Eggs extra large and large size.
Serial numbers for the eggs can be found on Health Canada's website.
The CFIA also issued a recall Wednesday for Bành Pia's Hopia cake due to undeclared egg.
The food inspection agency said the recall was triggered by a consumer complaint after a reported reaction.
The cake comes in 480 gram bag with Universal Product Code 8936014318942 and a best before date of Mach 6, 2024.
Delizia's vegetarian beef balls were recalled by the CFIA Thursday due to undeclared wheat on the label.
The 300 gram bag can be identified by the Universal Product Code 816432008923 and the following codes: 01292, 10833, and 12603.
No reactions due to product consumption have been reported.
Health Canada issued a recall Wednesday for Audrina 28 birth control pills due to labelling issues that can lead to dosage confusion.
The health department said the day-of-the-week stickers are misprinted, listing Tuesday instead of Thursday.
The recall impacts certain lots of the pills with a drug identification number of 02532182. The expiry date is noted as March 2025.
Health Canada suggests that consumers can independently track or correct the error or go to their pharmacy for a no-cost replacement.
The misprinted day may increase the risk of missing a dose, which could lead to pregnancy or taking too many pills and increase the risk of nausea, stomach pain, dizziness, spotting or bleeding, Health Canada warned.
Toyota conducted a safety recall Thursday for more than 28,000 SUVs and pickup trucks in Canada involving transmission issues, the company said.
The vehicles affected include the Toyota Tundra, Sequoia and Lexus LX 600 from the 2023 and 2024 model years.
Toyota said that certain parts of the vehicle’s transmission may not immediately disengage when the vehicle is shifted to neutral.
"This can allow some engine power to continue to be transferred to the wheels and can allow the vehicle to inadvertently creep forward at a low speed when it is on a flat surface and no brakes are applied, leading to an increased risk of a crash," the company said in a statement.
Toyota and Lexus dealers will update the transmission software to fix the issue. Toyota said owners of the recalled vehicles will be notified by late April.
Health Canada issued a recall Wednesday for a battery replacement for Dyson V6 series vacuums due to overheating and fire risk.
The battery replacement, also known as FirstPower 4000mAh V6, was sold on Amazon.ca between January 2022 and April 2022.
The health agency said defective products, amounting to 1,556 units, were found in two batches with the following numbers: PO2111150260 and PO2111120226.
As of Feb. 7, the company has received six reports of incidents, including one report of significant property damage due to fire in Canada.
Health Canada urges consumers to stop using the batteries and safely dispose of the items.
Here's a list of products and vehicles Canadians should watch out for according to the latest recalls this week.
Toilets are in desperate need of an upgrade -- as is our entire approach to sewage, according to the many designers, environmental engineers and sanitation experts hoping to bring about a paradigm shift.
The Ontario provincial police are warning Canadians to be vigilant after a senior with dementia lost $600,000 through repeated grandparent scams.
The Public Health Agency of Canada is strongly advising everyone in Canada to check that they're fully immunized against measles, especially before travelling.
Westlock, a town of about 5,000 people north of Edmonton, voted Thursday in favour of a bylaw that prohibits rainbow crosswalks and restricts the town to flying only government flags.
Two dead Indigenous women, whose identities remained a mystery for decades until recently, will be honoured in Edmonton on Friday.
A Waterloo couple is grateful to be back home after they say they were detained for several hours at a Punta Cana airport, accused of carrying drugs.
From Dua Lipa to “silent” book clubs, Millennials and Gen Z are joining book clubs as a way to socialize. Book club event listings grew 24 per cent in the U.S., according to ticketing platform Eventbrite.
Concordia and McGill universities are suing the Quebec government over its new tuition policies, which would raise rates for out-of-province and international students.
Canadians can look forward to a warm-up in temperatures by Sunday or Monday, according to the latest forecasts.
A main organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' is suing the federal government for using the Emergencies Act to freeze his bank accounts, arguing it breached his Charter rights to protest COVID-19 mandates.
Canadians are increasingly turning a critical eye to the handful of companies that sell the vast majority of groceries, and experts say the grocers face an uphill battle to regain consumers' trust.
Ukraine has launched investigations into more than 122,000 suspected cases of war crimes since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion nearly two years ago, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said on Friday.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has a lead in the Republican presidential primary, but the process is far from over. The next step is South Carolina’s primary, which takes place Saturday, Feb. 24. Here’s what to know.
German lawmakers on Friday approved a government plan to liberalize rules on cannabis, paving the way for the country to decriminalize limited amounts of marijuana and allow members of 'cannabis clubs' to buy it for recreational purposes.
An unexploded World War II bomb will be transported Friday through the southwestern English port city of Plymouth by a military convoy and disposed of at sea, prompting one of the largest evacuations in the United Kingdom since the war.
A man who is also under investigation in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann won't respond to unrelated charges of sexual offences at a trial that opened last week in Germany, his lawyer said Friday.
Spanish officials on Friday raised the death toll to 10 in the apartment block fire in the eastern city of Valencia.
A photo of federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay eating lobster in Malaysia during an official trip has some people seeing red.
Justin Trudeau took an unprompted jab at Pierre Poilievre over a Senate porn bill that the prime minister says could usher in a digital ID for adults who want to browse certain websites.
The Public Health Agency of Canada is strongly advising everyone in Canada to check that they're fully immunized against measles, especially before travelling.
Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with a form of dementia, according to a statement released Thursday on behalf of her caretakers. Here's a look at the condition, which also affects the actor Bruce Willis.
A spacecraft built and flown by Texas-based company Intuitive Machines landed near the moon's south pole on Thursday, the first U.S. touchdown on the lunar surface in more than half a century and the first ever achieved by the private sector.
A set of smart vending machines at the University of Waterloo is expected to be removed from campus after students raised privacy concerns about their software.
Putting a wet iPhone in uncooked rice has for years been a popular method to dry it out, but the company now says that's not what users should do.
Sylvester Stallone revealed that he had seven major surgeries after suffering a neck fracture shooting a fight scene with Stone Cold Steve Austin on the set of “The Expendables” in 2010.
British actress Pamela Salem, who starred alongside Sean Connery as Miss Moneypenny in the 1983 James Bond film 'Never Say Never Again,' has died at age 80, production company Big Finish announced Friday.
Come Monday, Canadian travellers booked with the ultra-low-cost airline Lynx Air will be out of luck and its employees out of work.
A B.C. woman whose flight was cancelled spoke out about Flair Airlines' refusal to rebook her on a flight operated by a competitor – something that runs afoul of passenger rights legislation.
Bobi the dog, who died last year reportedly at the age of 31, has been stripped of the world’s oldest ever dog title following a review by Guinness World Records (GWR), the organization announced Thursday.
The newest multi-millionaire is advised to sign the back of their winning ticket immediately and head to a retailer to have it validated, so the OLG is notified.
More people are injured by treadmills than any other piece of exercise equipment, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. More than 22,000 treadmill injuries resulted in hospital emergency room visits in 2019.
The Russian Olympic Committee has lost an appeal against its suspension by the International Olympic Committee.
Krysten Karwacki is in a spotlight not of her own making at the Canadian women's curling championship.
Mississippi's Republican attorney general sued the Republican state auditor Thursday, saying the auditor is trying to usurp her authority over recovering interest on misspent welfare money from retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre, money that was supposed to help some of the poorest people in the U.S.
Gas prices are once again on the rise in the Lower Mainland.
The Ontario government is considering changing the threshold for Property Damage Only (PBO) collision reporting—more than doubling the damage value required before a crash must be reported to police.
Toyota is conducting a safety recall to approximately 28,061 SUVs and pickup trucks in Canada involving transmission issues, the company said in a press release on Thursday.
