From overheated vacuums to exploding airbags: Here are the recalls of this week

Health Canada and Transport Canada issued recalls for several products and vehicles this week, including adjustable dumbbells, additional sexual enhancement products and overheated vacuums.

Unauthorized products

Health Canada issued a recall Monday for additional sexual enhancement products due to potentially serious health risks.

The health department said the products were labelled or tested and found to have dangerous ingredients.

Sexual enhancement products with names including 2000 Ginseng Road, 777K and Black Panther Triple Maximum were recently recalled because they contain "yohimbe" and "sidenafil," according to the recall note.

The recall history of these unauthorized products, including those claiming to help with weight loss, as a workout aid or as "poppers," tracks as early as November 2017.

Health Canada urges consumers to stop using these unauthorized items and consult a health provider if used.

Toyota and GM

Toyota and General Motors reminded drivers Tuesday of a recall that still impacts around 8,300 older-model vehicles in Canada. This recall, initially issued some time ago, is due to a potential explosion with air bag inflators.

The companies urged drivers to stop driving some 2003 and 2004 models sold in Canada, including approximately 5,000 Toyota Corollas, 1,600 Toyota Corolla Matrixes, 700 Toyota RAV4s and 1,000 Pontiac Vibes.

In issuing a reminder, Toyota hoped to reach customers who may still be driving vehicles with the potentially dangerous issue, spokesperson Philippe Crowe said in an email to CTVNews.ca.

The affected vehicles are equipped with Takata airbag inflators, which use a propellant that “may degrade over time” or “after experiencing long-term exposure to fluctuating high temperatures and environmental moisture,” Toyota Canada stated on its website.

No Canadian deaths have been recorded in connection with this recall.

Tesla

Tesla issued a recall Wednesday for more than 1,000 vehicles in Canada due to a glitch that can cause the rear-view camera system to malfunction and not display correctly.

The recall impacts its 2023 models S, X and Y, and an update has been released to fix the issue.

The recall was issued because Canadian regulations require a rear-view image to display when a vehicle is shifted into reverse.

Drivers were told they'd get an email about the recall if their Tesla is affected. No action is required if for those whose vehicles are running software with a release number 2023.44.30.7 or later.

To determine if their Tesla is affected by the recall, owners can also check the manufacturer's website.

Sutures

Health Canada issued a recall Wednesday for two sutures brands due to performance issues.

The recall said the sutures were sterilized with gamma doses—radiation rays—that exceeded the range approved, or they were exposed to more than the approved number of ethylene oxide (EO) sterilization cycles.

The extra gamma levels or EO cycle can potentially decrease the suture’s strength, which is widely used for wound ligation.

The impacted sutures include Sofsilk Braided Silk and Ti-Cron Coated Braided Polyester, which were distributed in lots from May 2022 to November 2023.

For specific model numbers, visit the recall notice.

Dumbbells

Health Canada issued a recall Thursday for NordicTrack iSelect voice-controlled adjustable dumbbells due to injury hazards.

The dumbbells can be identified by model number NTSAW23020, found on a decal outside the base beneath the tablet holder.

The recall notice said each unit has a pair of dumbbells, a base, and a tablet holder. Each handle weight ranges from 5 to 50 pounds in 5-pound increments.

According to the recall, the weights may unexpectedly dislodge from the handles of the dumbbells during use and cause injury or damage property.

The company said nearly 700 units were sold between November 2022 and October 2023.

While no injuries have been reported in Canada, the company said it is aware of 40 reports of incidents and eight minor injury reports, such as contusions or abrasions, have occurred in the U.S.

Health Canada said those who own the dumbbells should stop using them and contact the company for a refund or credit towards another iFIT product or subscription.

Vacuums

Health Canada issued a recall Thursday for the Bissell Multi Reach hand and floor vacuum due to a potential fire hazard.

Affected vacuums include the following model numbers: 1985, 1985C, 2151, 21518, and 2151C.

According to the recall notice, the vacuum’s battery pack can overheat and smoke, posing a fire risk.

The company has said more than 14,500 units have been sold from October 2016 to August 2022.

The company has received one report of a battery pack overheating, resulting in a minor burn injury in Canada as of Jan. 17.

Consumers should stop using the recalled vacuums and contact the company for a free replacement, the health department said.

With files from CTVNews.ca’s Joey Chini, Daniel Otis and Alexandra Mae Jones