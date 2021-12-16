Some travellers heading out of Canada say they're worried about surging COVID-19 cases, but are forging ahead with their plans despite the federal government warning against non-essential international travel.

Sanjay Mahar says he is heading to India from Toronto to see his family for the first time in years, having booked the trip a few months ago when case counts were low and vaccination rates high.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Canadians to avoid international travel as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has caused cases to spike in recent days.

Mahar says he was upset at the advisory and says it was so last-minute for him that he decided to go see his family anyway, especially his father whose health is poor.

He briefly looked into cancelling his trip, but said it was unclear if he'd be able to get any of his money back.

Jennifer Johnson says she's flying to Boston to see her daughter so they could be together for the holidays.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2021.