TORONTO -- Tom Hanks says he is taking quarantine "one day at a time" after he and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-19 while filming in Australia.

The Oscar-winning actor posted an update on social media Thursday night, thanking health-care workers who've cared for them as they battle the virus.

"Hello folks. Rita Wilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else," Hanks wrote in a statement posted to Instagram and Twitter. "There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time."

The post was accompanied by a photo of the couple wearing casual clothes and smiling.

"There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?" he added. "Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball.

The actor announced on Wednesday that he and Wilson, both 63, had gone to get testing after exhibiting symptoms including tiredness, body aches and slight fevers. Hanks said they both tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Baz Luhrman’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic, which Hanks is starring in as Presley's manager, was filming in Australia. The film is currently slated for release in October 2021.

-- With files from CTVNews.ca's Alexandra Mae Jones