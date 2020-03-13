TORONTO -- Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O’Regan has tested negative for the novel coronavirus after entering self-isolation.

O’Regan announced the news Friday night in a tweet.

“My COVID-19 test has come back negative, thankfully. I will continue to watch for symptoms — fever, a dry cough — and I urge everyone to do the same. Take care of yourself. Look out for one another,” he wrote.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau entered self-isolation on Thursday after his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, tested positive for the virus.

This is a breaking news alert. More to come.