BREAKING Veteran TSN sportscaster Darren Dutchyshen has died
Veteran TSN broadcaster Darren ‘Dutchy’ Dutchyshen, one of Canada’s best-known sports journalists, has died. He was 57.
Veteran TSN broadcaster Darren ‘Dutchy’ Dutchyshen, one of Canada’s best-known sports journalists, has died. He was 57.
The Regina-born broadcaster was a mainstay of Canadian sports media. Dutchyshen began his TSN career in 1995 hosting weekend editions of SportsDesk. Over the following three decades, he was best known for hosting late-night editions of SportsCentre, the network’s flagship program.
“Darren’s incredible sense of humour and magnetic energy made him a natural broadcaster who connected easily with viewers.” Stewart Johnston, Bell Media's senior vice president of sales and sports, told TSN.ca.
Johnston called him a “legend of Canadian sports broadcasting, a great teammate, and an essential part of TSN for the last three decades.”
He was also outspoken about his battle with prostate cancer, which pushed him to take a break from anchoring SportsCentre in 2021.
One year later, he returned to the air and revealed the cancer was still present throughout his body. Despite that, he said he felt compelled to work.
“The place that I feel best is right here,” he said.
“You are the best in this country at this job,” co-anchor Jennifer Hedger responded. “With a bullet, not even close.”
This is a breaking news story. More details to come.
Veteran TSN broadcaster Darren ‘Dutchy’ Dutchyshen, one of Canada’s best-known sports journalists, has died. He was 57.
A Montreal father who kidnapped his daughter who has autism and lied to police when they asked where she was should serve three years in prison, a Crown prosecutor said.
Although a global workers' treaty has been in force in Canada since January, an employment lawyer believes it won't do anything more to protect employees from violence and harassment.
The Slovak interior minister said Thursday that a 'lone wolf' has been charged in the shooting that seriously wounded Prime Minister Robert Fico.
A man from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been sentenced to four years behind bars after shooting a sex worker in the back during a drug-fuelled 43rd birthday.
Auto technology has evolved and many newer cars use wireless key fobs and push-button starters instead of traditional metal keys. But that technology also makes things easier for thieves.
Air quality warnings are still in place for some areas of Western Canada, according to the latest forecasts.
At least eight worshippers were killed and 16 others injured early Wednesday morning after a man attacked a mosque with a locally made explosive in northern Nigeria's Kano state, resulting in a fire outbreak, the police said.
The Saskatchewan RCMP wants you to know it’s not targeting drive-thrus to ticket people for using their fast food reward apps.
A Montreal father who kidnapped his daughter who has autism and lied to police when they asked where she was should serve three years in prison, a Crown prosecutor said.
May 20 is Victoria Day. If you're going across the border this long weekend, follow these tips for a smoother trip.
The ex-wife of an admitted serial killer is expected to testify today in a Winnipeg courtroom.
A school west of Lethbridge has shortened its weekly schedule for the new year, a move the board says offers more flexibility for its students and their families.
Travelling with a pet is already a challenge, but soon it could be even harder for dog owners heading down to the U.S.
The Saskatchewan RCMP wants you to know it’s not targeting drive-thrus to ticket people for using their fast food reward apps.
The Slovak interior minister said Thursday that a 'lone wolf' has been charged in the shooting that seriously wounded Prime Minister Robert Fico.
Climate change will be a lesser priority in Florida and largely disappear from state statutes under legislation signed Wednesday by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that also bans power-generating wind turbines offshore or near the state's lengthy coastline.
Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Chinese leader Xi Jinping Thursday for China's proposals on ending the war in Ukraine, which have been rejected by Ukraine and its Western supporters as largely following the Kremlin's line.
Police began dismantling a pro-Palestinian encampment early Thursday at DePaul University in Chicago, hours after the school's president told students to leave the area or face arrest.
At least eight worshippers were killed and 16 others injured early Wednesday morning after a man attacked a mosque with a locally made explosive in northern Nigeria's Kano state, resulting in a fire outbreak, the police said.
German lawmakers on Thursday lifted the immunity from prosecution of one of the far-right Alternative for Germany party's top candidates in the upcoming European Parliament election as he faces an investigation.
The federal government says it has reached a deal with Canadian National Railway Company to acquire the historic Quebec Bridge.
Federal Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre says the Conservatives will put forward legislation that would forbid Ottawa from "ever" granting provinces exemptions to allow illicit drug use in hospitals.
Canada's spy agency says in its annual public report that it dealt with 24 harassment investigations last year involving complaints by its staff.
A new study out of London, Ont. lays out the cost of the homelessness crisis on our health-care system.
A new proposal to ban Islanders of a certain age from ever buying tobacco products could put Prince Edward Island at the forefront of the battle against smoking.
ALS patient Mathew Brown said he’s hopeful for future ALS patients after news this week of research at Western University of a potential cure for ALS.
U.S. officials raised concerns about China's 'misuse of AI' while Beijing's representatives rebuked Washington over 'restrictions and pressure' on artificial intelligence, the governments said separately Wednesday, a day after a meeting in Geneva on the technology.
The British Columbia government and social media giants have made what they call a "historic collaboration" for youth safety online.
Canada's transportation department had a UFO 'lead' who tried to 'quell' media interest and planned to meet with U.S. intelligence officials.
Mattea Roach has come in fifth place in the season annual 'Jeopardy! Masters' tournament.
Sophie Turner is now the happiest she’s been in “a really long time,” but she went through struggle to get there.
Savannah Gankiewicz of Hawaii was crowned Miss USA 2023 on Wednesday, more than a week after the previous titleholder resigned citing her mental health.
Canada's telecom and television complaints watchdog says many telecom providers aren't following complaints section rules on their websites, and it's particularly concerned about some repeat offenders.
While it's unclear what these closures might mean for the 27 restaurants in Canada, Red Lobster is expected to file for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. this month.
Ontario will revamp how it compensates injured migrant workers.
Many Canadians found a message from the Canada Revenue Agency this week as they received their first direct deposit for the Canada Carbon Rebate.
Airplane overhead compartments. Home to luggage of all shapes and sizes, the odd coat or two, several duty-free bags, a fair bit of dust and… passengers?
Eating a vegan, vegetarian or lacto-ovo vegetarian diet reduces risks of developing cancer, heart disease and dying early from cardiovascular disease, according to new analysis.
A consultant the Chicago Blackhawks hired to improve relationships with American Indian tribes has filed a lawsuit accusing the team, its charity foundation and its CEO of fraud, breach of contract and sexual harassment.
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price will receive an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Northern British Columbia on May 31 at the school's convocation ceremony.
A former warehouse assistant for the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia pleaded guilty on Wednesday to transporting millions of dollars worth of stolen Masters tournament memorabilia and historic items, including one of Arnold Palmer's iconic green jackets.
The Saskatchewan RCMP wants you to know it’s not targeting drive-thrus to ticket people for using their fast food reward apps.
Auto technology has evolved and many newer cars use wireless key fobs and push-button starters instead of traditional metal keys. But that technology also makes things easier for thieves.
The Ontario government is expected to introduce legislation on Wednesday that, if passed, will see impaired drivers face stiffer penalties.
When Adam Kirschner wrote 'Slap Shot,' he never imagined the song would be embraced by his favourite team.
A team is ready to help an entangled North Atlantic right whale in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
A $200 reward is being offered by a North Vancouver family for the safe return of their beloved chicken, Snowflake.
Two daughters and a mother were reunited online 40 years later thanks to a DNA kit and a Zoom connection despite living on three separate continents and speaking different languages.
Mother's Day can be a difficult occasion for those who have lost or are estranged from their mom.
YES Theatre Young Company opened its acclaimed kids’ show, One Small Step, at Sudbury Theatre Centre on Saturday.
An Ottawa pizzeria is being recognized as one of the top 20 deep-dish pizzas in the world.
A family of fifth generation farmers from Ituna, Sask. are trying to find answers after discovering several strange objects lying on their land.
A Listowel, Ont. man, drafted by the Hamilton Tigercats last week, is also getting looks from the NFL, despite only playing 27 games of football in his life.
Travelling with a pet is already a challenge, but soon it could be even harder for dog owners heading down to the U.S.
More than one home has been damaged or lost due to a massive wildfire outside of the B.C. community of Fort Nelson, the mayor confirmed Wednesday.
A seismic shift could be coming to the B.C. political landscape as backroom talks to strike a deal between the province's two right-of-centre parties are underway.
Ontario has told child-care centres that it will implement a new way of funding the national $10-a-day program — something operators have urgently called for — starting in 2025.
Police say that they are investigating the assault of an individual who was walking near Toronto’s Church-Wellesley Village neighbourhood last month as a suspected hate-motivated offence.
The list of attractions and venues in Toronto that offer free admission to millions of eligible participants has expanded as part of a new collaboration between two of the city's iconic institutions.
Around two months after being closed for health violations, an inner city daycare in Calgary has now had its licence capacity reduced after several recent inspections revealed two dozen non-compliance concerns.
A school west of Lethbridge has shortened its weekly schedule for the new year, a move the board says offers more flexibility for its students and their families.
Calgary is likely to see isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, but outside of localized heavier accumulations the rainfall should total five to 10 millimetres throughout the 24-hour period.
The Ottawa Fire Service says firefighters responded to a call for a fire on Tall Oak Private, near the Ottawa Hospital General Campus, at approximately 9:30 a.m.
Researchers at the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) say while recent research shows breast cancer cases are on the rise among younger Canadians (Link), early diagnosis not only saves lives, but also saves the country's healthcare system nearly $500 million.
Ontario Provincial Police say a company truck has been impounded for 30 days after a driver was stopped for speeding on Highway 417.
A Montreal father who kidnapped his daughter who has autism and lied to police when they asked where she was should serve three years in prison, a Crown prosecutor said.
Veteran TSN broadcaster Darren ‘Dutchy’ Dutchyshen, one of Canada’s best-known sports journalists, has died. He was 57.
A Quebec man is seeking permission to file a class-action lawsuit against several car companies, claiming they are to blame for vehicle thefts due to security failures with their key fobs.
Veteran TSN broadcaster Darren ‘Dutchy’ Dutchyshen, one of Canada’s best-known sports journalists, has died. He was 57.
Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch is undecided on who will be starting in net in Thursday night's Game 5 tilt against the Vancouver Canucks.
A fierce wildfire burning outside Fort McMurray, Alta., has brought back memories of a vicious blaze, nicknamed The Beast, that tore through the oilsands hub in 2016.
Two prominent Catholic churches in Halifax are permanently closing their doors.
Veteran TSN broadcaster Darren ‘Dutchy’ Dutchyshen, one of Canada’s best-known sports journalists, has died. He was 57.
Lighting a fire during a daily burn ban in Nova Scotia will cost a pretty penny this summer.
The ex-wife of an admitted serial killer is expected to testify today in a Winnipeg courtroom.
Nearly six dozen dogs were seized from a home Wednesday morning by the Winnipeg Humane Society. It is the largest known seizure of animals in the city’s history.
Giant Tiger announced it is shutting down two of its Winnipeg stores, saying the locations have proven challenging for the company’s business model.
The Regina and Sexual Assault Centre (RSAC) has recently moved locations and its new space was designed with its purpose in mind.
Negotiations between the provincial government and Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) will be restarting on Wednesday, according to the province’s education minister.
On Wednesday, over 40 projects across Saskatchewan were recognized for their efforts of Achievement in Education for Sustainable Development.
The local humane society is asking for the public's help to care for five puppies that were found abandoned in a box near Hwy. 401 in Kitchener.
Carolyn Burjoski was a delegate at the Waterloo Region District School board meeting on Monday night – the former teacher’s first time addressing trustees since her controversial 2022 appearance.
A teenager has been seriously injured and another has been arrested after an alleged edged weapon assault in Cambridge.
The Saskatchewan RCMP wants you to know it’s not targeting drive-thrus to ticket people for using their fast food reward apps.
Rebecca Strong is Saskatchewan's newest millionaire after winning the grand prize on Canada's Got Talent.
Nurses at Saskatoon's Royal University Hospital are once again warning the public of dangerous overcrowding inside one of Saskatchewan's busiest hospitals.
While it's unclear what these closures might mean for the 27 restaurants in Canada, Red Lobster is expected to file for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. this month.
An 'unrepentant' YouTuber has been ordered to pay $350,000 in damages as compensation for a 'relentless' campaign of defamation waged online against a business owner and his company, the B.C. Supreme Court has ruled.
A warning from a Saskatoon driver about using your fast-food app while in the drive-thru line — a trip to get some free lunch cost him a lot more than he bargained for.
An investigation is underway after two people were assaulted during separate incidents at St. Thomas high schools earlier this week.
The London Knights have won their fifth OHL title after sweeping the Oshawa Generals in the league’s championship series.
Life-saving efforts were performed on a man taken from a burning loft apartment in London, Ont. Wednesday evening.
Orillia's famous Christmas tree faces the wood chipper.
OPP caution people on boats, kayaks and paddle boards to wear life jackets.
A parked car on a busy highway led police into an impaired investigation.
It's been nearly eight months since a bench warrant was issued for the woman who Greg Marentette believes has possession of his Newfoundland dog — but no arrest has been made and Lemmy still has not been found.
Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex on Victoria Day on Monday, May 20, 2024.
According to data compiled by CBRE Ltd. Windsor, the city’s downtown core has more empty offices than most anywhere else in the continent.
More than one home has been damaged or lost due to a massive wildfire outside of the B.C. community of Fort Nelson, the mayor confirmed Wednesday.
A Victoria driver has learned the meaning of the old adage 'you can't fight city hall' – especially when It comes to potholes.
A battle is brewing on the Saanich Peninsula after North Saanich council closed the only dedicated pickleball court in the area.
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
A school west of Lethbridge has shortened its weekly schedule for the new year, a move the board says offers more flexibility for its students and their families.
Each year, 15,000 students study at either the University of Lethbridge or Lethbridge College. Now, the City of Lethbridge is working to figure out how it can get more of those students to stay after graduation.
Frontline workers in the hospitality and tourism industry took a tour around main attractions in Lethbridge to get a better understanding of local offerings.
Sault Ste. Marie city council is calling on the provincial government to recognize Ontario’s physician shortage.
A major police operation in Wiikwemkoong on Tuesday was sparked by a report of an armed person in the community.
A 24-year-old woman has been charged with assault with a weapon following a confrontation between two strangers Tuesday in Sault Ste. Marie.
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.