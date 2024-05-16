Sports

    • Veteran TSN sportscaster Darren Dutchyshen has died

    Veteran TSN sportscaster Darren 'Dutchy' Dutchyshen has died. (TSN) Veteran TSN sportscaster Darren 'Dutchy' Dutchyshen has died. (TSN)
    Veteran TSN broadcaster Darren ‘Dutchy’ Dutchyshen, one of Canada’s best-known sports journalists, has died. He was 57.

    The Regina-born broadcaster was a mainstay of Canadian sports media. Dutchyshen began his TSN career in 1995 hosting weekend editions of SportsDesk. Over the following three decades, he was best known for hosting late-night editions of SportsCentre, the network’s flagship program.

    “Darren’s incredible sense of humour and magnetic energy made him a natural broadcaster who connected easily with viewers.” Stewart Johnston, Bell Media's senior vice president of sales and sports, told TSN.ca.

    Johnston called him a “legend of Canadian sports broadcasting, a great teammate, and an essential part of TSN for the last three decades.”

    He was also outspoken about his battle with prostate cancer, which pushed him to take a break from anchoring SportsCentre in 2021.

    One year later, he returned to the air and revealed the cancer was still present throughout his body. Despite that, he said he felt compelled to work.

    “The place that I feel best is right here,” he said.

    “You are the best in this country at this job,” co-anchor Jennifer Hedger responded. “With a bullet, not even close.”

     This is a breaking news story. More details to come.

