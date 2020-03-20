TORONTO -- Residents of a Saratoga Springs neighbourhood in Utah participated in a social distancing-friendly group workout on March 17th.

Despite being advised to quarantine to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, local residents Heather Doney and Erin Stewart organized a 45 minutes Zumba class for the community while keeping safe distances between the participants.

Adults and children took part in the energetic lesson lead by Doney, who’s a former Zumba instructor, from her backyard porch.

In these times of crisis, Doney said the workout served as a great moral booster for the community.