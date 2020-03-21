TORONTO -- Warning: Some people may find the contents of this story disturbing.

A British woman who contracted COVID-19 issued a stark warning from her hospital bed, telling others to “take a look at me” and learn from her case.

Tara Langston recorded the message on March 16 while in Hillingdon Hospital in Uxbridge, U.K.

She can be heard with a severe cough in the video as she described the various pieces of medical equipment she’s hooked up to.

“Anyone who’s thinking of taking any chances, just take a look at me,” she said. “I’m in the Intensive Care Unit. I can’t breathe without this.”

The 39-year-old pointed out the various interventions she’s required, and also urged any smokers to give up the habit.

“If anyone still smokes, put the cigarettes down, because I’m telling you now, you need your f**king lungs,” she said. “And please, none of you take any chances, I mean it. Because if it gets really bad, thenyou’re going to end up here.”

Langston’s husband said since recording the message, she’s been released from the ICU and is recovering.

Her sister said Langston was in “normal health” prior to contracting COVID-19. Langston’s message was shared in her work WhatsApp group, where it later went viral.