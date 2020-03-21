MONTREAL -- A New York couple decided to go ahead with their impromptu wedding despite the fact that the city is on lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The marriage of Amanda Wheeler and Reilly Jennings took place on Friday in the streets of Manhattan while their friend, Matt Wilson, officiated the ceremony from his apartment window.

In an Instagram post, Jennings explained that they had originally planned on getting married in October but decided to move up the date. “By the powers vested in me by the State of New York”, shouted Wilson from his fourth story window, “I now pronounce you married!”

Unfortunately, they found out that the New York Marriage Bureau was closed.