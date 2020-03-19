TORONTO -- Balconies in Europe are quickly becoming the new local meeting spot for millions of people dealing with lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Europeans in isolation have been turning to their only access to the outside world, their balconies, and coming up with ways to interact with their neighbors and communities while they're stuck at home.

Residents of an apartment block in Copenhagen, Denmark, decided to entertain themselves by projecting a movie onto their central courtyard wall on March 18.

After a discussion in their Facebook group, they agreed to play the 2007 animated movie "Ratatouille".

The residents had front-row seats as they watched the movie from their respective apartment windows.

Some Parisians took to their balconies on March 17 to applaud all the hard work health care workers have been putting in to fight the coronavirus crisis in France.

While the whole country is under a national quarantine, confined Italians keep turning to music to lift spirits.

Music could be heard echoing from balconies and buildings through the Pigneto neighbourhood while the sun was setting over Rome on March 14.